Rechat Releases 2026 State of AI & Real Estate Marketing Report

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , real estate’s first AI-powered super app built for brokerages and teams, today released its 2026 State of AI & Real Estate Marketing Report that provides an in-depth look at how real estate professionals are adopting technology and where artificial intelligence is delivering meaningful impact as the industry enters its next phase of digital maturity.The report reveals that technology adoption across real estate continues to accelerate, with 70 percent of professionals reporting the adoption of at least one new tool in the past year. AI and generative AI now lead this shift with 41 percent of respondents actively using AI-powered tools that signals a transition from experimentation to operational reliance. Rather than pursuing technology for innovation’s sake, respondents indicated a growing emphasis on tools that support everyday workflows, save time, and improve the client experience.“The data reflects a clear shift in how the industry views technology,” said Shayan Hamidi, Chief Executive Officer of Rechat. “AI is no longer perceived as experimental or optional. It is being evaluated through a practical lens with how it helps professionals work smarter, reduce complexity, and deliver a better experience for their clients.”Findings from the report suggest that real estate professionals are becoming more deliberate in their technology decisions. Tools that integrate seamlessly into existing systems and reduce operational friction are increasingly favored over standalone solutions. While emerging technologies such as predictive consumer analytics and smart contracts remain less widely adopted, those who are using them report improvements in transaction efficiency and more informed responsive client interactions.The report also highlights a growing awareness of the cost of fragmented technology stacks. Respondents consistently pointed to challenges created by disconnected tools that include duplicated work, inconsistent data, and reduced productivity. As a result, there is increasing demand for technology that operates quietly in the background, supporting execution without adding administrative burden.“Real estate professionals are no longer impressed by novelty,” said Audie Chamberlain, Vice President of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat. “What this report shows is a clear shift toward disciplined adoption. The technology that earns long-term trust is the technology that fits naturally into daily workflows and helps agents and brokerages operate with more confidence, clarity, and consistency.”Across all roles surveyed, client experience emerged as a consistent priority. Technology adoption was most often tied to improvements in responsiveness, accuracy, and transparency throughout the transaction process. The report indicates that professionals who rely on AI-driven and integrated systems are better positioned to manage higher volumes, respond faster to client needs, and maintain consistency during periods of market pressure.The 2026 State of AI & Real Estate Marketing Report concludes that the next chapter of technology adoption in real estate will be defined less by disruption and more by discipline. As AI becomes embedded in daily operations, success will be determined by how effectively professionals use technology to simplify workflows, support decision-making, and strengthen client relationships.The full 2026 State of AI & Real Estate Marketing Report is now available. To access the complete report, click here To learn more about Rechat, visit www.rechat.com About RechatRechat is real estate's AI-powered super app for brokerages, teams and agents. It was built to solve a persistent challenge for real estate professionals: managing business across disconnected platforms. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Assistant, Lucy. Agents can manage leads, marketing, transactions, and communications from a single, mobile-first platform, streamlining tasks and automating processes from start to finish. Learn more at https://rechat.com

