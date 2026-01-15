EC Publishing LLC Launches Radio Show 'EC Talk' on WVLT 92.1 FM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EC Publishing LLC is proud to announce the launch of its new radio program, EC Talk , in partnership with WVLT 92.1 FM. Airing every 3rd of the month, the show is dedicated to amplifying voices and sharing stories that matter.Stories Matter. Voices Matter More.EC Talk is built on the belief that every story has the power to inspire, connect, and transform. The program invites authors, speakers, and creatives to step into the spotlight and share experiences that resonate with both regional and global audiences.The format is short, engaging, and conversational, designed to highlight real journeys—whether lived, built, or dreamed. Guests gain the opportunity to be discovered, expand their reach, and inspire listeners across diverse communities.A Platform for Authentic VoicesThrough its collaboration with WVLT 92.1 FM, EC Publishing LLC brings these stories to the airwaves, creating a space where creativity and authenticity thrive. The show reflects EC Publishing’s mission to champion voices that deserve to be heard and to foster meaningful dialogue beyond the page.Invitation to ParticipateEC Talk is currently seeking guests who are ready to share their stories. Writers, innovators, and visionaries are encouraged to join the conversation and bring their voices to a wider audience.“Our goal is simple: to give people a platform where their stories can rise and resonate,” said the EC Publishing team. “We believe that when voices are heard, communities grow stronger.”Broadcast Details:Program: EC TalkStation: WVLT 92.1 FMSchedule: Every 3rd of the monthMedia Contact:EC Publishing LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.