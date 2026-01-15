Bipartisan Letter Urges Secretary Rubio to Stand with Iran’s Uprising, Noting Its Rejection of All Forms of Dictatorship

A bipartisan letter signed by 59 members of the US Congress urges Secretary Marc Rubio to stand with Iran’s uprising, underscoring its rejection of all forms of dictatorship, whether Iran’s former monarchy dictatorship or its current theocratic system. January 15, 2026

The Bipartisan Letter Signed by 59 Members of Congress Underscores the Iranian People’s "Demand for a Secular, Democratic, Non-Nuclear Republic."

Protesters have explicitly rejected all forms of authoritarian rule, whether Iran’s former monarchy dictatorship or its current theocratic system, and seek the right to determine their own future.” — Bipartisan Letter in the US Congress to Secretary of State Marc Rubio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bipartisan group of 59 Members of the U.S. House of Representatives has sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, voicing grave concern over the Iranian regime’s violent suppression of nationwide protests and urging strong U.S. support for the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations. (https://weber.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=3556)

In the letter, addressed to the Secretary of State, lawmakers warned that “credible reports indicate the use of lethal force, mass arrests, and intimidation against civilians exercising their fundamental rights.” The signatories emphasized that the regime’s repression has crossed alarming new lines, including attacks on civilian and medical infrastructure.

They further underscored the protesters’ rejection of dictatorship in all forms, noting that demonstrators have “explicitly rejected all forms of authoritarian rule, whether Iran’s former monarchy dictatorship or its current theocratic system, and seek the right to determine their own future.” These slogans—heard repeatedly across Iran—reflect a nationwide call for popular sovereignty, freedom, and democratic governance.

The bipartisan letter highlights the unmistakable political character of the ongoing uprising and the clarity of the protesters’ demands. As the lawmakers stated, “The Iranian people have made clear their demand for a secular, democratic, non-nuclear republic grounded in political pluralism and respect for human dignity.”

Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14), who led the bipartisan letter, said in a press release that “The Iranian people have made it unmistakably clear that they reject this regime and the system of repression it has imposed on them.”

The Texas lawmaker stressed that “From mass arrests to targeting hospitals, the regime has shown it will use any means to silence political dissent. The United States must continue to condemn these abuses and stand with the Iranian people as they demand the right to determine their own future.”

The Members of Congress wrote that they are “particularly alarmed by reports that Iranian authorities have targeted civilian sites, including hospitals and medical facilities, denying injured protesters access to urgent medical care,” stressing that such actions constitute “serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.”

The representatives urged the State Department to intensify its response, calling on the United States to “continue publicly condemning the Iranian regime’s violent repression of protesters, including attacks on hospitals and medical facilities,” and to mobilize “whole-of-government support” to reaffirm America’s commitment to universal human rights and solidarity with the Iranian people.

Commenting on the letter, Ms. Soona Samsami, the U.S. Representative of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), welcomed the bipartisan action. “This powerful bipartisan letter sends a clear message: the Iranian people are not alone, and their demands for freedom and democracy are being heard at the highest levels of the U.S. Congress, which has re-emphasized the Iranian people’s desire to establish a secular, democratic, and non-nuclear republic,” she said.

The letter adds to growing international condemnation of Tehran’s brutal crackdown and reflects broad bipartisan support for the Iranian people as they risk their lives for freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

