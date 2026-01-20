Dispel Introduces Industry-First 24/7 OT Threat Monitoring for Remote Access

New managed service eliminates blind spots in industrial remote access with always-on monitoring and real-time response built into the Dispel Zero Trust Engine

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dispel, the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for Operational Technology (OT), today announced the launch of Integrated Threat Monitoring , a managed service module in the Dispel Zero Trust Engine providing continuous, 24/7 active threat and anomaly detection and response by the Dispel Security Team.When mission-critical access is at stake, security must come first. Powered by SentinelOne, Google SecOps, and Mandiant Threat Intelligence, Integrated Threat Monitoring’s Security Team provides a best-in-class, easily activated threat detection and response team that allows industrial organizations to scale connectivity with confidence.As manufacturers, utilities, and energy companies expand remote access across plants, vendors, and field operations, the attack surface grows and operational friction compounds. According to the SANS State of ICS/OT Security 2025 report, nearly half of OT cybersecurity incidents originate from unauthorized external access, while fewer than 15% of organizations maintain advanced monitoring across those connections. Organizations need a fast, simple way to gain modern cybersecurity monitoring and response capabilities without needing to expand their internal team sizes.Integrated Threat Monitoring directly closes this gap. It transforms secure remote access into a continuously protected operational control plane, monitoring every identity, every session, and every action in real time.“When organizations invest in remote access, they are not just choosing technology — they are choosing the security team behind it,” said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. “Integrated Threat Monitoring gives our customers a dedicated 24/7 OT security team watching their entire SRA infrastructure, so they can move faster without sacrificing visibility, control, or trust.”A Managed OT Threat Monitoring Service, Built Into the PlatformMost remote access solutions stop at authentication, leaving CISOs accountable for everything that happens next. Without continuous monitoring, blind spots quickly become unmanaged risk.Dispel’s managed OT threat monitoring service is operated by Dispel’s Security Team, staffed by U.S.-cleared, OT-aware analysts who interpret alerts in industrial context for faster, more accurate response. When risk is detected, Dispel can instantly alert, respond, and enforce new security policies directly within the platform , while automated, context-rich alerts integrate seamlessly with customer SOC, SIEM, or SOAR systems to reduce noise and accelerate escalation.The service is powered by a best-in-class security stack:• Google SecOps provides cloud-native SIEM and SOAR with AI-driven detection and automation.• SentinelOne XDR offers unified visibility across endpoints, cloud workloads, and identity activity.• Mandiant Threat Intelligence delivers real-time insight into cyber-physical adversaries and tactics.Together, these capabilities allow Dispel to correlate identity, session behavior, OT network activity, and threat intelligence into a single operational picture.Closing the Visibility and Compliance Gap in OTAs remote access expands across vendors, facilities, and legacy systems, CISOs must balance operational efficiency with rising cyber exposure that traditional tools were never designed to manage. Most OT breaches still originate from IT systems, compromised vendor credentials, or internal credentials, yet many security teams lack the session-level context needed to understand who did what, when, and where. This creates a dangerous visibility and response gap in OT.Integrated Threat Monitoring closes this gap by continuously tracking internal endpoint state, network anomalies, identity-session correlations, and curated event logs. When suspicious behavior is detected, Dispel analysts can immediately contain the threat by terminating sessions, revoking access, or enforcing new security policies directly within the platform — delivering the identity-linked monitoring and auditable records required by frameworks such as IEC 62443 and NERC CIP without adding operational friction.“This is the next evolution of secure remote access for OT,” said Constantine Macris, CISO of Dispel. “You are not just deploying a platform. You are gaining a security operations team purpose-built for industrial environments, protecting every connection, every session, every day.”Reducing Risk Without Adding Operational FrictionFor industrial organizations, security initiatives often fail not because controls are weak, but because they introduce operational friction that slows production and complicates workflows. Integrated Threat Monitoring was designed to remove that friction by aligning security with how OT teams actually work.By embedding continuous monitoring directly into the same platform that delivers remote access, Dispel enables manufacturers to expand connectivity without increasing complexity. Operations teams gain faster troubleshooting, simpler vendor onboarding, and fewer disruptions. Security teams gain continuous visibility, stronger governance, and faster response. Leadership gains confidence that cyber risk is being actively managed without compromising productivity.This is what Operational Freedom looks like in practice: Built for Efficiency. Secure by Design. Setting a new standard for OT secure remote access.For more information about Dispel Integrated Threat Monitoring or to request a demo, visit www.dispel.com

