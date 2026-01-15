Sarah Chatel: Atlanta Real Estate Professional Exceeds $125 Million in Sales

Sarah Chatel, Realtor of Chatel Group in Atlanta, Georgia

Sarah Chatel provides personalized services and data-driven insights to clients navigating the dynamic Atlanta, Georgia property market.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Chatel, an Atlanta-based real estate professional, has achieved over $125 million in sales volume within the Atlanta, Georgia property market . She focuses on guiding clients through property transactions, offering personalized services to both buyers and sellers based on an understanding of local trends and neighborhoods.Sarah employs a client-first philosophy, emphasizing transparent communication and data-driven insights throughout the property journey. She develops tailored strategies to meet individual client needs, assisting with identifying prime investment opportunities and effectively marketing properties to secure optimal outcomes.Her approach has resulted in a consistent track record of successful transactions and the formation of enduring client relationships. Sarah's dedication to achieving client objectives, coupled with her market knowledge, has established her as an effective real estate agent in Atlanta.For more information about Chatel Group 's services, visit chatelgroup.com.

