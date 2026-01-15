Blue Star Mothers of America Urges Congress to Recognize National Blue Star Mothers Day

Official logo of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a congressionally chartered nonprofit supporting military families, veterans, and Gold Star families nationwide.

The organization calls on lawmakers to formally recognize military mothers and honor their service, sacrifice, and decades of national volunteer impact.

Our sons and daughters serve—and so do we. A nationally recognized Blue Star Mothers Day honors the strength, resilience, and service of military mothers.” — Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is calling on members of Congress to support legislation formally designating February 1 as Blue Star Mothers Day, a national day of recognition honoring the service, sacrifice, and enduring contributions of military mothers across the United States.

February 1 holds historic significance for military families. On that date in 1942, during World War II, 300 mothers gathered in Flint, Michigan, to support one another while their sons served overseas. That meeting marked the founding of Blue Star Mothers of America, an organization that has continued to serve military families for more than eight decades.

Today, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. operates over 200 chapters nationwide, representing thousands of military families and contributing millions of volunteer hours annually in support of service members, veterans, and their families.

“Our sons and daughters serve—and so do we,” said Karen Stillwell, National President of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. “A nationally recognized Blue Star Mothers Day honors the quiet strength, resilience, and service of military mothers while strengthening public appreciation for military families.”

Designating February 1 as Blue Star Mothers Day would provide an opportunity to formally recognize the sacrifices made by military mothers, encourage public appreciation of military families, highlight the ongoing volunteer service provided to veterans and communities, and strengthen national awareness and unity across the nation.

The proposed resolution is nonpartisan and carries no fiscal impact. It creates no new programs and requires no funding, focusing solely on recognition and awareness. Support for military families remains a unifying issue that resonates across political lines.

Blue Star Mothers of America volunteers continue to serve communities every day by sending care packages to deployed service members, visiting veterans in VA medical centers, supporting homeless and wounded veterans, providing funeral honors for fallen heroes, and maintaining vital family support networks throughout the country.

The resolution encourages Americans to observe Blue Star Mothers Day on February 1 with appropriate activities and ceremonies and to support the work of local Blue Star Mothers chapters.

Blue Star Mothers of America respectfully urges U.S. Senators to sponsor and co-sponsor this resolution and help secure bipartisan support to officially recognize Blue Star Mothers Day. Military families deserve to be seen, honored, and supported—not only during times of conflict, but always.

For more information about Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., or to learn how to support this effort, visit www.bluestarmothers.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.