Canadian EV Shipbuilder Voltari Grows North American Footprint with New U.S. Facility

Voltari's 55-foot catamaran as a fully autonomous capability

Voltari Marine Electric Inc. is expanding its North American manufacturing footprint with the establishment of a new U.S. facility in Bay County, Florida.

The launch of Voltari’s U.S. Shipyard represents a major milestone in our company’s goal to be the global leader in marine EV” — Cam Heaps, Chief Executive Officer of Voltari

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian EV shipbuilder Voltari Marine Electric Inc. (“Voltari”) is expanding its North American manufacturing footprint with the establishment of a new U.S. facility in Bay County, Florida. As part of a strategic growth initiative formerly known as “Project Kilowatt,” Voltari will acquire and transform the historic Queen Craft Shipyard, operating since 1974, to support increased production capacity for U.S.-based customers while maintaining its Canadian headquarters and core operations.Voltari is a vertically integrated shipbuilder specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of advanced electric propulsion systems with marine-grade high-kW battery manufacturing, carbon fiber hulls, software and autonomous/unmanned technologies (USV) for the defense, government fleet, commercial, and leisure industries.“The launch of Voltari’s U.S. Shipyard represents a major milestone in our company’s goal to be the global leader in marine EV,” said Cam Heaps, Chief Executive Officer of Voltari. “Bay County and Northwest Florida offer the ideal combination of deepwater marine access, workforce talent, and community partnership for our U.S. operations.”“We are excited to have a surge in U.S. customer demand,” said Tim Markou, President of Voltari. “This is yet another confirmation that Canadian innovation is leading the way toward global transformation of marine electrification in defense and government fleets.”Voltari’s investment of $37,575,000 into the project will create 285 new jobs. The shipyard will be used for Voltari’s U.S.-based customers enabling compliance with regulatory requirements such as the Jones Act. The project will include building upgrades, new construction, manufacturing equipment, research and development equipment, and other specialized assets including a machine-learning AI lab that will rapidly advance their USV product development to meet surging demand in defense, USV and commercial marine markets in the United States.According to a community economic impact study conducted by Florida Power & Light, the project is expected to generate 712 direct and indirect jobs, create more than $43 million in annual wages, and produce over $72 million in additional community capital.As the U.S. Representative for Bay County, Congressman Neal Dunn was the first local leader to meet with executives from Voltari. He had the opportunity to ride on a Voltari electric boat on the Potomac River. “I am pleased to see this significant investment in our community from Voltari,” said Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02).“Home to a highly skilled and willing workforce, Bay County exemplifies the talent, innovation, and pro-growth environment that makes Florida a national leader. Bay County continues to set the standard in advanced manufacturing, and I commend the Bay Economic Development Alliance for their leadership in bringing this opportunity to our region. To any other companies looking for a new home, Florida is open for business!”Working in coordination with the Bay County Commission, Triumph Gulf Coast funds will be used to help acquire the proposed 11.55-acre site, including four existing marine facilities.“Triumph Gulf Coast is proud to support Voltari’s decision to expand its advanced electric boat manufacturing operations in Bay County, Florida”, said Triumph Gulf Coast Chairman Jay Trumbull Sr. “This is a transformational project that will create hundreds of high-quality jobs, attract significant capital investment, and strengthen the region’s position as a leader in marine innovation and advanced manufacturing.”“Voltari’s decision to locate in Bay County validates our long-term economic development strategy,” said Jay Moody, Chairman of the Bay Economic Development Alliance. “This project brings global attention, strong wages, and cutting-edge technology to our community, positioning Bay County for sustained growth.”Additional details regarding construction timelines, hiring schedules, and operational milestones will be released as the project progresses.About Voltari Marine Electric Inc. (“Voltari”)Voltari is the world’s leading vertically integrated EV shipbuilder specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of advanced electric propulsion systems with marine-grade high-kW battery manufacturing, carbon fiber hulls, software and autonomous/unmanned technologies (USV). More information about Voltari is available at www.VoltariElectric.com

