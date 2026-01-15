MDC invites the public to a trout fishing program in Fulton Feb. 4

FULTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to Veterans Park Lake in Fulton on Wednesday, Feb. 4 for a day of trout fishing. Participants of this free event will have the opportunity to learn how to properly clean fish after trying their hand at trout fishing.

This event will run from 1-3 p.m. and is open to participants ages 7 and older. Participants ages 16-64 are required to have a Missouri fishing license. Please note that all participants will need a trout permit to possess trout.

Registration for this event will be required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3v. Any questions about this event can be directed to MDC Conservation Educator Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov.

Veterans Park Lake is located on Richard Ault Drive in Fulton.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.