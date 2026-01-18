The Most Overlooked Part of a Roof: John Keller Roofing Explains Why Flashing Failure Causes Major 2026 Repairs

According to Orlando-based John Keller Roofing, roof flashing is one of the top reasons Florida homes face expensive roof repairs.

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most homeowners have never heard of roof flashing. But according to Orlando-based John Keller Roofing , roof flashing is one of the top reasons Florida homes face expensive roof repairs."People think leaks come from broken shingles," says John Keller, owner of John Keller Roofing. "But really, most water damage starts at the flashing. It's the part nobody sees until there's a problem, and by then, the damage is already done."Flashing is the thin metal installed around the most vulnerable parts of a roof. These are the places where water tries to get in, such as chimneys, skylights, roof valleys, vents and pipes, wall connections, and edges and seams.Flashing's job is to move water away from these weak points, so it can't find its way into the home.Florida's weather is tough on roofs. The state’s heat, storms, and humidity cause flashing to break down fast. Rust and corrosion eat away at the metal. Sealant dries out and cracks in the intense sun. Fasteners loosen, allowing the metal to pull away from the roof surface.When flashing fails, water can get behind the roof's protective layer. Then, the leak can grow for months before anyone notices. The damage caused can include mold, wood rot, ceiling stains, and structural problems that cost thousands to fix "A small flashing issue can turn into a $10,000 repair if it's ignored," Keller explains.Flashing failure often starts with improper installation. If it's not installed correctly from the beginning, it won't last.To help homeowners identify flashing problems early, John Keller Roofing is offering free roof inspections to Central Florida residents. To learn more about John Keller Roofing or schedule a free inspection, visit their website at www.cflroofer.com or call (407) 332-0345. Protect your roof and your home or business before problems arise.

