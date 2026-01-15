First 5 California Welcomes Janne Olson-Morgan as Deputy Director for Program Innovation and Evaluation

Janne brings a deep understanding of California’s policy landscape, a track record of advancing equity-centered initiatives, and a leadership style that will strengthen our work across the state.” — Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First 5 California is pleased to announce the appointment of Janne Olson-Morgan as Deputy Director for the Program Innovation and Evaluation Division. Janne began her new role on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.Janne Olson-Morgan brings two decades of experience working at the intersection of community empowerment, public health, and public policy. She is highly experienced in California state policy processes and has advised Cabinet-level leaders on complex and high-impact policy initiatives.Janne served as Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Office of the California Surgeon General, where she led the Office’s engagement with the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative and played a key role in establishing the Office’s leadership in advancing equity and contributing to the state’s COVID-19 response.Previously, Janne served for seven years as an Assistant Secretary at the California Health and Human Services Agency, working under three Secretaries during the Brown and Newsom administrations. In this role, she helped shape statewide health and human services policy and supported cross-agency initiatives addressing some of California’s most pressing challenges.Earlier in her career, Janne worked as a Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the California Legislative Analyst’s Office, where she testified before the Legislature and provided independent analysis and recommendations on budget and policy matters. Janne holds a Master of Public Policy from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts from Pomona College.“Janne brings a deep understanding of California’s policy landscape, a strong track record of advancing equity-centered initiatives, and a collaborative leadership style that will strengthen our work across the state,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director. “We are thrilled to welcome her to First 5 California and look forward to the expertise and vision she will bring to our Program Innovation and Evaluation Division.”“"Throughout my career, I've seen how the earliest years shape a child's entire trajectory,” said Janne Olson-Morgan. “I'm thrilled to bring my experience in equity-centered policy to First 5 California's vital mission of ensuring every child, especially those who have been historically underserved, has access to the support they need to reach their full potential."First 5 California looks forward to the leadership and expertise Janne Olson-Morgan will bring to the organization as it continues to advance outcomes for California’s youngest children and their families.###ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIAFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources support parents, caregivers, and teachers in giving California’s children the best possible start in life. For more information, visit www.ccfc.ca.gov

