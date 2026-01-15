EC Publishing Announces Global Book Fair Series in Taiwan, London, and Los Angeles

See you There!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EC Publishing LLC is thrilled to announce its upcoming International Book Fair Series, set to take place in Taiwan, London, and Los Angeles this year. These vibrant events will bring together authors, publishers, and readers from across the globe to celebrate the power of storytelling and the future of publishing.A Global Stage for AuthorsThe EC Publishing Book Fair Series is designed to provide a platform for both emerging and established authors to showcase their work, connect with industry leaders, and engage with diverse audiences.Each fair will feature:Author showcases & readingsPanel discussions on publishing trendsWorkshops on creative writing, marketing, and digital publishingNetworking opportunities with international publishers and agentsEvent HighlightsTaiwan – A hub of literary innovation in Asia, offering authors a chance to connect with dynamic regional markets.London – The heart of Europe’s publishing industry, where tradition meets cutting-edge creativity.Los Angeles – A cultural epicenter blending literature with film, art, and digital media.Invitation to AuthorsEC Publishing warmly invites authors worldwide to join us on this global journey. Whether you’re launching a debut novel, promoting your latest release, or seeking new collaborations, these fairs are the perfect opportunity to expand your reach and celebrate your craft.Statement from EC Publishing“At EC Publishing, our mission is to help authors bring their stories to life. These book fairs embody that vision by creating inclusive spaces where creativity thrives and voices from around the world can be heard,” said the EC Publishing team.Event Details Taiwan Book Fair – February 3 - 8, 2026 | Taipei World Trade Center London Book Fair – March 10-12, 2026 | Olympia LondonLos Angeles Book Fair – April 18-19, 2026 | University of Southern CaliforniaHow to ParticipateAuthors interested in joining can register through EC Publishing’s official website at EC Publishing LLC.Early registration ensures priority access to showcase slots and networking sessions.Media Contact:EC Publishing LLCCustomer careEC Publishing LLC+1 352-644-6538email us hereVisit us on social media:Facebook

