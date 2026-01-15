EC Publishing Announces Global Book Fair Series in Taiwan, London, and Los Angeles
See you There!NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EC Publishing LLC is thrilled to announce its upcoming International Book Fair Series, set to take place in Taiwan, London, and Los Angeles this year. These vibrant events will bring together authors, publishers, and readers from across the globe to celebrate the power of storytelling and the future of publishing.
A Global Stage for Authors
The EC Publishing Book Fair Series is designed to provide a platform for both emerging and established authors to showcase their work, connect with industry leaders, and engage with diverse audiences.
Each fair will feature:
Author showcases & readings
Panel discussions on publishing trends
Workshops on creative writing, marketing, and digital publishing
Networking opportunities with international publishers and agents
Event Highlights
Taiwan – A hub of literary innovation in Asia, offering authors a chance to connect with dynamic regional markets.
London – The heart of Europe’s publishing industry, where tradition meets cutting-edge creativity.
Los Angeles – A cultural epicenter blending literature with film, art, and digital media.
Invitation to Authors
EC Publishing warmly invites authors worldwide to join us on this global journey. Whether you’re launching a debut novel, promoting your latest release, or seeking new collaborations, these fairs are the perfect opportunity to expand your reach and celebrate your craft.
Statement from EC Publishing
“At EC Publishing, our mission is to help authors bring their stories to life. These book fairs embody that vision by creating inclusive spaces where creativity thrives and voices from around the world can be heard,” said the EC Publishing team.
Event Details
Taiwan Book Fair – February 3 - 8, 2026 | Taipei World Trade Center
London Book Fair – March 10-12, 2026 | Olympia London
Los Angeles Book Fair – April 18-19, 2026 | University of Southern California
How to Participate
Authors interested in joining can register through EC Publishing’s official website at EC Publishing LLC.
Early registration ensures priority access to showcase slots and networking sessions.
Media Contact:
