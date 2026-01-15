Fundy Software Appoints Veronica Benson as Director of LATAM Initiatives

Strategic hire underscores Fundy’s commitment to accelerated growth across Latin America

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundy Software, Inc. , creator of Fundy Designer —the world’s leading design and In-Person Sales (IPS) platform for professional photographers— today announced the hiring of Veronica Benson as Director of LATAM Initiatives, effective January 15, 2026.In this newly expanded leadership role, Benson will lead and execute Fundy’s strategic growth initiatives across Latin America, with an initial focus on Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. She will oversee regional strategy, partnerships, influencer and ambassador programs, and community development, with full authority to build and scale Fundy’s LATAM operations.“Veronica brings an exceptional combination of vision, leadership, and deep market understanding to Fundy,” said Jonathan Min-Wook Main, CEO of Fundy Software. “Her ability to build authentic communities and translate education and influence into sustainable growth makes her the ideal leader for our LATAM expansion. With the recent launch of dedicated Spanish and Portuguese platforms, her leadership comes at a pivotal moment for Fundy in Latin America.”In November 2025, Fundy Software launched dedicated Spanish and Portuguese versions of Fundy Designer, reinforcing its commitment to better serving the Latin American photography community with localized tools, education, and support.As Director of LATAM Initiatives, Benson will report directly to Main and work closely with Fundy’s executive and marketing leadership. Her mandate includes developing a comprehensive LATAM growth strategy, establishing tiered country expansion plans, building influencer and ambassador networks, defining key performance metrics, and delivering consistent year-over-year growth throughout the region.“I’m honored to step into this role and grateful for the trust Fundy has placed in me,” said Veronica Benson. “Latin America is a vibrant, creative, and fast-growing market. With Fundy Designer now available in Spanish and Portuguese, we have an incredible opportunity to support photographers more deeply, build meaningful communities, and drive sustainable growth across the region.”This appointment reflects Fundy Software’s continued investment in global expansion, community-led growth, and long-term engagement with international markets.About Fundy Software, Inc.Fundy Software, Inc. is the creator of Fundy Designer, the world’s leading design and In-Person Sales (IPS) platform for professional photographers. Fundy empowers creatives to streamline their workflow, increase sales, and deliver exceptional client experiences through innovative software, education, and community. Fundy serves photographers worldwide and continues to expand its global footprint through localized platforms and regional initiatives.For more information, visit www.fundy.com

