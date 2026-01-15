Project Enduring Peace Launches Global Campaign Urging Binding Treaty to End International War

Campaign mobilizes public engagement through educational content and UN-focused petition aimed at prohibiting war between nations

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Enduring Peace (PEP) launched a coordinated social media campaign, urging people worldwide to demand a binding international treaty to end war as an instrument of foreign policy. This media campaign will run January through March, coinciding with Women’s History Month.As global conflict and militarization accelerate in the 21st century, the campaign challenges a long-held assumption that war is inevitable. Project Enduring Peace advances the perspective that war is a human-designed system that can be rebuilt. Campaign content is rolling out across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and X.The campaign features short-form educational videos, shareable graphics, and storytelling centered on children, women’s leadership, and historic and contemporary peace systems—from Indigenous governance models such as the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy to the European Union—generating public awareness of societies that have successfully prevented war through shared norms, cooperation, and accountability.At the center of the campaign is a global petition that will be formally submitted to the United Nations General Assembly, urging the body to initiate a framework for a new enforceable international peace treaty prohibiting war between nations.PEP aims to mobilize 100,000+ signatures worldwide signaling that citizens—especially women and youth—are ready to lead a structural shift away from militarized worldviews and toward durable peace.“Humanity has designed systems for war. We can design systems for peace,” said Dr. Judith Hand, Founder of Project Enduring Peace. “This campaign is about shifting public imagination—and public demand—toward a future where war is no longer an accepted tool of policy.”Sign the Petition:About Project Enduring PeaceProject Enduring Peace is a women-led initiative dedicated to public education, grassroots mobilization, and international law reform to end war as an instrument of national policy. Inspired by peace systems research and the existence and examples of peace systems past and present, PEP offers a vision that empowers citizens to demand structural peace. It is fiscally sponsored by the Peace Development Fund.Read more at www.projectep.org #ForAllChildren #ForAllTime #NoMoreWar

Ending War is Possible: Here's Why and How

