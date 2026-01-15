Lounge Lizard Worldwide and Contentful Form Strategic Partnership to Power Enterprise Website Design and Web Development

Lounge Lizard Logo Lounge Lizard Worldwide and Contentful have established a strategic partnership to provide enterprise-level corporations with advanced tools for personalized content delivery, localization, and A/B testing within a composable digital experience platform.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , a top-rated web design and digital marketing agency , driving results-driven ROI since 1998, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Contentful, a leading Headless CMS and Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) trusted by more than 4,000 organizations worldwide.Leveraging experience with Contenful projects for Blue Foundry Bank and Graybar Electric, Lounge Lizard and Contentful have increased their focus on partnering and providing services for enterprise-level corporations.Frank Falco, VP of Sales and Operations, notes, “We are excited about the increased partnership with Contentful, especially around the Contentful Personalization offering. It is a game-changer, honestly, for personalized content delivery, localization, and regionalization. It also includes A/B testing within the Contentful CMS, monitoring statistics, and the ability to publish the best results out of the box.”Lounge Lizard has been instrumental in building localized and regionalized content websites for years, but it required a suite of applications, technology, and custom coding.“Contentful locates all of this functionality within the CMS and empowers our clients to easily customize as their needs grow,” continues Falco.For more information, check out Lounge Lizards' partner page on the Contentful website: https://www.contentful.com/partners/solutions/lounge-lizard or visit www.loungelizard.com ###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency with over 25 years in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, Austin, Las Vegas, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.About Contentful:Founded in 2013 by Sascha Konietzke and Paolo Negri, Contentful has pioneered the headless CMS space to become the leading intelligent composable content solution on the market, revolutionizing content experiences for over 4,000 organizations, including 30% of the Fortune 500. With a $175 million Series F funding led by Tiger Global, Contentful soared to a valuation of over $3 billion.

