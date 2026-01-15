Governor Ivey Launches Statewide Flood Notification System; Encourages Legislature to Fund Long-Term

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey kicked off the 2026 Regular Session Tuesday evening by delivering her ninth state of the state address, and in it, announcing she is launching a statewide flood notification system. The governor’s action comes after Texas experienced devastating flooding that claimed lives of Alabamians, including Sarah Marsh who was away at a summer camp.

“Alabama is no stranger to natural disasters,” said Governor Ivey. “Protecting the safety of all Alabamians, especially our children, is our top priority, and this statewide flood notification system will ensure families receive timely alerts to prepare and stay safe. By launching this notification system now, we are getting ahead of Alabama’s camps serving children this summer.”

Governor Ivey is taking the first step by providing an initial $1.2 million to fund the notification system this year, as well as working with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to establish this system in all 67 counties.

“I fully support Governor Ivey’s decision to establish and fund a statewide emergency notification system,” said Rep. David Faulkner. “After the tragic loss of life at the children’s camp in Texas, Alabama cannot afford to go another day without stronger protections for our children at camps, and beyond, from sudden and devastating emergencies.”

During the governor’s address Tuesday evening, she stressed to the Legislature that the state needs to prepare for the unknown.

“Every second counts in an emergency. Closing the gap between information and action can save lives,” said AEMA Director Jeff Smitherman. “By launching the statewide notification system, we are working to bridge that gap and empower individuals to make informed decisions.”

This initiative enhances an existing statewide emergency notification system currently administered by the AEMA, which will now be used specifically to support the governor’s statewide flood notification program. Governor Ivey is encouraging the Legislature to fund this program going forward.

AEMA will continue to oversee the operation of the notification system, including its administration, maintenance and technical management. Legislative funding appropriated from the ALEA will support the program’s execution as part of Governor Ivey’s broader emergency response efforts.

“The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is proud to support the statewide flood notification initiative led by Governor Ivey and EMA. When severe weather and flooding occur, time is of the essence, and timely, accurate alerts not only help the public take action but also give first responders the information they need to respond quickly and effectively. This initiative adds another vital layer of protection for communities across our state,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

Governor Ivey remains committed to making sure Alabama is always prepared when disaster strikes.

