Dr. Richard Waldron Receives International Impact Award for Outstanding Literary Achievement

Honored for His Influential Book on Self-Worth and Emotional Health

CLOSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When psychologist and author Dr. Richard Waldron set out to write Being Worthy : Step by Step Process to Finding Your Innate Worth, he was less interested in producing a traditional self-help book than in starting a larger cultural conversation—one about value, identity, and what it truly means to feel enough. That conversation has now earned international recognition.Waldron has been named a recipient of the International Impact Award for Outstanding Literary Achievement, honoring Being Worthy for its influence, originality, and contribution to global discourse around mental and emotional well-being.Blending clinical insight with accessible, often deeply personal reflection, Being Worthy examines how ideas of worth are shaped by family systems, culture, achievement, and trauma. Rather than positioning worthiness as something to be attained, the book reframes it as an inherent human condition—one that can be obscured, but never lost.Award judges cited the book’s clarity, emotional depth, and cross-disciplinary relevance, noting its resonance with readers across psychology, education, leadership, and wellness communities. Since its release, Being Worthy has gained a devoted readership and consistent praise for its compassionate yet rigorous approach to emotional health.In a cultural moment marked by burnout, polarization, and rising anxiety, Being Worthy has stood out for its insistence on empathy and self-understanding as foundations for both personal and collective healing.The International Impact Award recognizes authors whose work extends beyond literary merit to shape meaningful change in how people think, feel, and engage with the world. For Dr. Waldron, the honor underscores the growing appetite for narratives that bridge science, humanity, and lived experience.About Dr. Richard WaldronDr. Richard Waldron is a licensed psychologist, author, and speaker whose work focuses on emotional health, relationships, and the psychology of self-worth. He is widely recognized for making complex psychological concepts accessible to broad audiences.

