Make a Wish: 2002 Unveils The Wishing Well, Their Most Enchanting Album Yet

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned New Age ensemble 2002 — celebrated for their ethereal soundscapes and celestial harmonies — returns with their highly anticipated studio album, The Wishing Well , releasing January 16, 2026 via Galactic Playground Music, and distributed by A-Train Entertainment.Known for their timeless melodies and serene emotional depth, 2002 once again invites listeners to step into a tranquil world of reflection and wonder. The Wishing Well captures the essence of hope, healing, and renewal — a meditation on the beauty of making a wish and letting it ripple through the universe.“This album is about the quiet power of intention,” shares 2002. “Each song is like a coin cast into still water — a musical wish sent outward in faith.”The Wishing Well is a collection of new songs inspired by tales from other lands as well as by a few personal stories. The album opens with an overture celebrating the original instruments and rhythms that comprise the signature sound of 2002, a sound that continues to evolve over three decades later. "Bellehaven" revisits the birthplace of the band in a garage converted to a recording studio. "The Spiral of Heaven" recounts a journey to the Four Corners region of the United States 34 years ago, a magical place where the stars seemed close enough to reach out and touch. "Savitri’s Dream" harkens back to a beloved book, that many years later became a soundtrack album of songs. Other songs touch on legends and myths from other cultures and how we are all connected in the end. The Wishing Well is a personal journey for the band.The album features lush arrangements of harp, flute, guitar, keyboards, and angelic vocals, blending the band’s signature New Age textures with cinematic production. Focus singles including “Dream Chasers” and “Savitri’s Dream” are resonating with wellness and meditation communities, perfect additions to playlists for relaxation, reflection, and sleep.Since their debut, 2002 has become one of the most beloved acts in the New Age genre, with chart-topping albums and billions of streams worldwide. Their music continues to inspire peace, mindfulness, and a sense of spiritual connection in listeners across the globe.The Wishing Well is available on all platforms--Apple, Amazon, Pandora, Spotify , and in immersive, digital, and CD formats.Physical CDs for radio stations and music reviewers are available upon request. For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact: BethHilton(at)TheBCompany(dot)comTracks:01. Overture: The Restless Heart (4:37)02. Three Wishes (3:35)03. Twilight (3:17)04. The Spiral of Heaven (3:50)05. Dream Chasers (3:56)06. Moon Lore (3:40)07. A Safe Harbor (3:53)08. On the Wings of Angels (4:01)09. Bellehaven (3:10)10. Savitri’s Dream (4:01)About 2002:The award-winning band 2002 has placed 12 albums on the Billboard Charts and made the list of top new age artists in a Billboard Magazine “Year in Review” issue alongside Yanni, Mannheim Steamroller, Jim Brickman, George Winston and Enya. Over their 34 year career, their ever-evolving sound has encompassed a wide range of genres – from wistful ambient soundscapes all the way to light progressive rock. This daring blend of musical styles has given them an undeniable “signature sound” that sets them apart from other recording artists. In 2021, the group was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by One World Music Radio. Over 1.5 Billion streams! Visit http://2002music.com

"Dream Chasers" -- Official Video

