Syssero Joins Rotation Digital to Grow Its Impact Across HR and Enterprise Technology

Syssero, a Workday Services, Sales, and Innovation Partner has been acquired by Rotation Digital.

This partnership gives us the room to grow without losing what makes Syssero, Syssero” — Amber Lowry, CEO and Co-founder of Syssero

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syssero , a Workday Services, Sales, and Innovation Partner known for helping organizations get real value from their workforce technology, announced on January 8th that it has been acquired by Rotation Digital , a full-stack digital technology services company backed by The Brydon Group.For Syssero, this moment marks more than a transaction: it’s the start of a new chapter built on the same people, values, and client-first approach that have defined the firm from the beginning. Syssero will continue to operate as a business unit within Rotation Digital and will retain the Syssero name, leadership team, and delivery model.“This partnership gives us the room to grow without losing what makes Syssero, Syssero,” said Amber Lowry, CEO and Co-founder of Syssero, now serving as Business Unit President.“Joining Rotation Digital marks the start of an exciting new chapter, one where we get to scale our impact while staying true to what has always defined Syssero: people first partnership, deep expertise, and an unwavering commitment to delivering real value for HR and enterprise technology teams. As a business unit within Rotation Digital, we are expanding our ability to support clients in more meaningful ways, bringing together our Workday heritage with broader digital capabilities that help organizations operate more effectively and confidently. This is a growth moment, but it is also a continuity moment. Our clients can expect the same trusted team, the same standards, and an even greater capacity to help them navigate what is next.”Syssero has built its reputation on deep Workday expertise, strong delivery, and a belief that best practice only matters when it works in practice. Joining Rotation Digital allows the firm to invest more deeply in those strengths, while also beginning to expand into additional HR technology areas that support the real-world needs of modern organizations.“Workday will always be foundational to who we are,” said Ryan Massie, President and Co-Founder of Syssero, now serving as SVP of HR Technology Sales.“Just as Workday has acquired exceptional products to accelerate value-add and enhance the core enterprise solution, Rotation Digital’s acquisition of Syssero will compound our common purpose, impact, and capabilities. We’re extending Workday’s philosophy, the “Power of One” to the greater service sector - offering full-stack technology support rooted in the values, structures, and empowerment that has made Syssero great.”Clients can expect full continuity across contracts, delivery teams, pricing, and partnerships. What they will see over time is Syssero broadening its ability to support HR and business leaders, from core Workday advisory and delivery to adjacent HR technologies that help organizations operate more effectively, scale more confidently, and reduce complexity.By pairing Syssero’s hands-on HR technology expertise with Rotation Digital’s broader digital capabilities, the combined organization is positioned to help clients solve bigger problems without asking them to sacrifice focus, trust, or quality along the way.Learn more at www.rotationdigital.com and www.syssero.com About SysseroSyssero is a Workday Services, Sales, and Innovation Partner focused on helping organizations get real value from their workforce and enterprise technology. With deep expertise across advisory, implementation, and optimization, Syssero supports clients as they design, deploy, and evolve HR and finance systems built for scale. Known for its hands-on partnership model and strong delivery track record, Syssero empowers organizations to take ownership of their technology while continuing to expand into broader HR solutions that meet teams where they are.About Rotation DigitalRotation Digital helps large and mid-size companies transform business performance through digital innovation. The company delivers best-in-class advisory, design, implementation, and management of full-stack digital technology platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.