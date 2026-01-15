Jason King Appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Gaming Arts LLC

Jason King

Seasoned gaming industry executive brings 20+ years of gaming leadership experience to support continued growth following Merkur Gaming Group acquisition.

Jason's passion for the business, global experience, and ability to build meaningful relationships will be instrumental as we continue to scale the company and pursue this new chapter for Gaming Arts.” — Rob Ziems, Chief Executive Officer of Gaming Arts LLC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaming Arts LLC, a Las Vegas-based developer and manufacturer of innovative casino gaming products, today announced the appointment of Jason King as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, King will lead the company’s commercial strategy, including sales, product positioning, and strategic partnerships, as Gaming Arts continues to expand its footprint and accelerate growth following its recent acquisition by Merkur Gaming Group.King brings more than 20 years of experience in the global gaming industry, with a distinguished career spanning casino resort operations, fintech, payments, slots and gaming technology. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer of Passport Technology Inc., where he was responsible for driving commercial strategy, revenue growth, and strategic partnerships globally. Prior to Passport, King was Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Apriva LLC, leading enterprise sales, marketing, and go-to-market execution for secure payment and transaction solutions.King also held the International Business Leader role with EVERI, where he helped expand the company’s global presence and grow its fintech and slot business across many international jurisdictions. His gaming career began with The Las Vegas Sands Corporation, holding roles at both The Venetian Las Vegas and The Venetian Macao Ltd., where he developed a deep operational understanding of large-scale integrated resorts and the unique needs of casino operators and its guests and players.Throughout his career, King has been recognized for building high-performing teams, developing customer-centric strategies, key relationships and delivering sustained commercial success. His blend of operational insight, international experience, and strategic leadership uniquely prepares him to make an immediate and meaningful impact at Gaming Arts.“I am thrilled to join Gaming Arts at such an exciting time in the company’s evolution,” said Jason King, Chief Commercial Officer of Gaming Arts LLC. “Gaming Arts has built a strong reputation for creativity, agility, and player-focused innovation. I am excited to work with this talented team to expand our footprint, deepen customer partnerships, and accelerate growth across key markets.”“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jason to the Gaming Arts executive leadership team,” said Rob Ziems, Chief Executive Officer of Gaming Arts LLC. “Jason brings an exceptional combination of industry knowledge, strategic insight, and commercial leadership. His passion for the business, global experience, and ability to build meaningful relationships will be instrumental as we continue to scale the company and pursue this new chapter for Gaming Arts.”About Gaming Arts LLCBased in Las Vegas, Gaming Arts LLC is a pioneering gaming technology company specializing in cutting-edge slot machines, bingo solutions, and electronic table games. Since its founding, the company has consistently delivered groundbreaking entertainment experiences and remains a trailblazer in gaming innovation.

