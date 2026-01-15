Star Heavy Equipment Expands Nationwide Service Network to All 50 States

Austin-based Star Heavy Equipment now delivers sales, rental, and refurbishment services nationwide, meeting growing construction industry demand.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Heavy Equipment announced today the expansion of its service network to deliver machinery solutions across all 50 states. The Austin-based company now offers comprehensive buying, rental, and refurbishment services to construction and industrial clients nationwide.Founded in 2003, Star Heavy Equipment Inc has built a reputation for providing robust machinery engineered to excel in demanding environments. The company's expansion comes in response to growing demand from construction, manufacturing, and industrial sectors seeking reliable equipment partners with proven expertise."American industries need dependable equipment partners who understand their challenges," said Jessica Floyd, CEO. "Our nationwide expansion means clients from coast to coast can now access our rigorous equipment evaluation process, certified rebuild program, and hands-on expertise that have made us successful in Texas."The company specializes in sourcing and supplying construction machinery including excavators, dozers, loaders, and specialized industrial equipment. The seasoned team evaluates every machine to exacting standards, ensuring worksite-ready performance regardless of whether clients choose to buy, rent, or sell equipment.Service offerings include comprehensive equipment care ranging from routine maintenance to complete machine rebuilds. The Certified Rebuild Program rejuvenates machinery to near-new condition at a fraction of replacement costs, complete with fresh warranties. Additional services include hydraulic systems expertise, sandblasting solutions, and on-site repair capabilities.Star Heavy Equipment maintains partnerships with leading manufacturers including Caterpillar, Hitachi, JCB, John Deere, Komatsu, and Volvo, enabling the company to source quality equipment across multiple product lines."We built this business on straightforward, results-driven service," Floyd added. "Whether a client needs a single machine tomorrow or fleet planning for next year, our team delivers solutions that maximize long-term value and keep projects moving forward."The expansion enables the company to provide heavy equipment nationwide to clients in construction, road building, mining, manufacturing, and related industries. Tailored consultations, transparent pricing, and around-the-clock availability support client operations across the country.About Star Heavy Equipment IncStar Heavy Equipment Inc is an Austin, Texas-based provider of construction and industrial machinery solutions. Since 2003, the company has delivered reliable equipment sales, rentals, and refurbishment services to clients across multiple industries, operating with a commitment to quality, transparency, and client success.

