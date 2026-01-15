SCARED TO DEATH - Irreverent New Horror-Comedy - Opening in Theatres Nationwide Friday, March 13, 2026

SCARED TO DEATH film - Poster

Director Paul Boyd Unites horror legends Lin Shaye & Bill Moseley, Rock icon Kurt Deimer, Daytime’s Beloved Victoria Konefal & Hollywood Royalty Rae Dawn Chong

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Distribution Company has acquired film festival favorite, the star-filled irreverent horror comedy “ Scared to Death .” Bald Man Films and Convoke Media present a Mirror Films Production of a Paul Boyd film, written and directed by Scottish filmmaker Paul Boyd (“I, Challenger,” “We Are Gathered Here Today”). It stars genre legends Lin Shaye (the Insidious franchise) and Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), as well as Olivier Paris (The Wrong Tutor), Victoria Konefal (Days of Our Lives), B.J. Minor (Grey’s Anatomy), Jade Chynoweth (The Last Ship), legendary actress Rae Dawn Chong, (“The Color Purple”), Lucinda Jenney (“Practical Magic”), and introducing rock and roll frontman Kurt Deimer as the scene-stealer The Grog.Atlas Distribution Company will release the film in cinemas across North America on Friday, March 13th, 2026 in major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Austin, San Diego, Houston, San Antonio, Miami, Tampa, Boston, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Cleveland, and many more.Joining the ranks of epic horror films that sprang (albeit loosely) from true-life occurrences “The Exorcist,” “Jaws,” “The Amityville Horror,” A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and cult classic horror comedies “Young Frankenstein” “Shaun of the Dead,” and “Slither,” “Scared to Death” is a hell of a cinematic ride.“The comedy came naturally from the conflict,” Boyd says. “Genre parody, with humor and horror closely linked. We wanted to deliver an enjoyable feast for audiences.”In “Scared to Death,” a group of filmmakers attend a séance at an abandoned children’s orphanage to do research for a horror movie. Soon, supernatural events begin to manifest, in both horrific and darkly comical fashion. That’s their first mistake.“To be honest, I never thought about shooting a horror film specifically,” producer Eric Barrett says. “I’m drawn to excellent storytelling, no matter the genre. What I like about this film is that it does cross into comedy, which is a fine line with horror.”“Scared to Death delivers the kind of spine-tingling experience horror fans crave, while offering a fresh take on the haunted-house genre,” said Harmon Kaslow, President of Atlas Distribution Company. “With icons like Lin Shaye and Bill Moseley leading the cast, audiences are in for a terrifying and unforgettable ride.”“Scared to Death” features a wealth of talent both onscreen and behind the camera. The film stars Lin Shaye, Bill Moseley, Olivier Paris, Victoria Konefal, B.J.Minor, Jade Chynoweth, Kurt Deimer, Lucinda Jenney, Rae Dawn Chong, Matt Carmody, Joline Towers, Alicia Tomasko, and Mair Flores. The filmmaking team is helmed by director Paul Boyd, producers Eric Barrett and Todd Slater, Executive Producers Kurt Deimer, Peter Tochet, Lin Shaye, and Steven Poster, ASC, casting by Lindsay Chag, CSA, edited by Ed Shiers, cinematography by Steven Poster, ASC, music composer Misha Segal, Production Design by Scott Campbell and featuring original songs by Kurt Deimer.The deal was negotiated by producer Todd Slater of Convoke Media on behalf of the filmmakers, with Harmon Kaslow representing Atlas Distribution Company.ABOUT BALD MAN FILMSSpecializing in producing genre content, Bald Man Films was founded by Cincinnati-born rock icon, actor, and producer Kurt Deimer. The company is the culmination of Deimer’s unconventional journey from the school of hard knocks, to entrepreneur, to rock musician, to acting in and producing films.ABOUT MIRROR FILMSMirror Films is an emerging player in the film industry, recognized for its innovative approach to storytelling and commitment to producing high-quality, thought-provoking content. Founded by Eric Barrett, Mirror Films specializes in independent films that focuses on diverse narratives and documentaries that blend artistic vision with commercial appeal. Recent films include Scared to Death, Fight Like Hell and Echo in the Canyon, and the upcoming Relapse.ABOUT CONVOKE MEDIATodd Slater is a senior media executive and investor operating at the intersection of global content, institutional capital, and scalable media platforms, and is the founder and principal of Convoke Media, a strategic investment and content firm focused on premium film, television, digital media, and adjacent sports and entertainment ventures with global commercial potential. Over the course of his career, Slater has financed, structured, or secured worldwide distribution for more than 150 motion pictures, while also leading principal investments across multiple media and technology platforms, consistently emphasizing scalable IP, global reach, and durable asset value. He previously served as Executive Vice President at both Philip Anschutz’s AEG media group and Paramount Pictures, where he held senior responsibility for content financing, distribution strategy, and commercial partnerships, with film credits including the Academy Award–winning Ray (Jamie Foxx), The Parts You Lose (Aaron Paul), Madame (Toni Collette), Sahara(Matthew McConaughey and Penélope Cruz), and Swimming Upstream (Geoffrey Rush). Earlier in his career, Slater built a foundation in private wealth management, investment banking, and public policy through roles at UBS Private Wealth Management, Meridian Capital’s Investment Banking Division, and senior congressional offices in Washington, D.C., experience that continues to inform his disciplined, globally minded investment approach; he has also been recognized by The Hollywood Reporter in its annual “Next Generation” issue honoring Hollywood’s leading executives.ABOUT ATLAS DISTRIBUTION COMPANYAtlas Distribution Company is a leading independent U.S. film distributor having theatrically released more than 50 titles. Atlas leverages CinemaCloudWorks, a proprietary technology platform offering independent filmmakers access to studio-level tools and analytics to help ensure a successful theatrical release. CinemaCloudWorks has empowered over 1200 films since its launch. For more information about Atlas Distribution Company please visit: https://atlasdistribution.com/ Trailer YouTube Link (Embeddable): https://youtu.be/Gz7pAzjCnlI & Dropbox Link (Downloadable): http://dropbox.com/scl/fo/dwftgfzqkw2fv3lnxhrw7/AATPW0PQ-HA7OK4YFdND52U?rlkey=ci213wtp7hbj05ru5bwagnfbe&dl=0 Poster Art & Select Stills Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eDacayEmBHp31fgG3avCS2H5WvY3W72z?usp=drive_link Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scaredtodeathmovie/# Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scaredtodeathmovie X: https://x.com/SDeath17178 LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/scaredtodeath

