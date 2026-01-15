Friday Court Hearing on Attorney General Jackley’s Injunction On Abortion Deceptive Advertising Postponed Over State’s Objection

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – Friday’s scheduled court hearing on South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s motion to stop Mayday Health from deceptively advertising the sale of abortion pills and abortion services in South Dakota has been postponed at the request of Mayday Health.

The State objected to the postponement, arguing that the deceptive advertisements remain harmful to women and need to be immediately taken down.

The date and time of the rescheduled hearing has not yet been set. The hearing will be held at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre.

