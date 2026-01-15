FORMER MARINE PILOT AND TEXAS BUSINESS LEADER CAREY HOBBS RELEASES NEW MEMOIR 'PILOTING LIFE'

Carey Hobbs shares nine decades of extraordinary life stories in his new memoir PILOTING LIFE - Foreword by U.S. Senator Phil Gramms

"Piloting Life: One Man’s Reflections on Life and the Lessons He Learned" by Carey Hobbs Releases February 1. Foreword by U.S. Senator Phil Gramm

I’m just an ordinary man, but I feel I’ve been given an extraordinary life. I don’t have a significant claim to fame. I’m simply a man guided by faith and blessed with a treasury of stories.” — Carey Hobbs

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carey Hobbs, a former Marine pilot, successful businessman , and devoted family man, shares nine decades of life lessons, faith, and personal stories in his new memoir , "Piloting Life: One Man’s Reflections on Life and the Lessons He Learned," which releases February 1, 2026 (written by Carey Hobbs with Melinda Seibert).U.S. Senator Phil Gramm, who wrote the foreword to Piloting Life, shares: “Knowing Carey and his family has enriched my life. Reading his story will enrich your life as well. This book tells Carey’s journey—from a hard-scrabble upbringing to becoming a highly successful business and civic leader, and one of the most respected citizens in our state.”Carey and his twin brother, Terry, grew up in Texas and New Mexico and both attended Texas Tech University. Although Carey never earned a formal degree, he later received an Honorary Doctorate and served in multiple leadership roles, including Tech’s Alumni President and on its Board of Regents. After college, Carey served as a Marine pilot in Japan and went on to spend six decades building Hobbs Bonded Fibers, a globally respected company whose products are used worldwide.Throughout his career, he quietly influenced leaders in business, higher education, politics, and civic life while leading hundreds of employees who became like family. A devoted husband and father of five, Carey shared a lifelong partnership with his wife, Brenda, before her passing from a rare illness.Carey’s love for flying went on to define much of his life. He became a private pilot and owned his own planes, which he used for decades for more than business and personal use. He flew humanitarian missions, assisted friends, and transported political leaders.Readers ride “right seat” with Carey Hobbs—from low-level training flights over the California desert to countless quiet acts of service. Guided by a promise made in tenth grade—“to be more than I appear to be”—Hobbs offers timeless lessons on perseverance, integrity, gratitude, and living with purpose. Written with warmth, humility, and humor, Piloting Life is a story that offers hope and encourages readers to never, ever give up.Giving Back:A portion of proceeds from Piloting Life will support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, helping construct smart homes for veterans.For media inquiries, including an interview with Carey or to receive an advance copy of Piloting Life, contact:Melinda Seibertmelinda@careyhobbs.com615-497-4990Video trailer and EPK: https://www.careyhobbs.com/media.html Social & Online:Website: https://www.careyhobbs.com/ Facebook: Piloting Life – Carey HobbsInstagram: @pilotinglifecareyhobbsBook available on Amazon February 1, 2026. Advance copies available now at careyhobbs.comABOUT THE AUTHORCarey Hobbs is a former Marine pilot who grew up on the oil fields and plains of New Mexico and Texas and holds a deep love for his family and his country. He is a successful businessman, actively involved in his community, and continues to bleed red and black for his Texas Tech Red Raiders. He resides in Waco, Texas, and still enjoys spending time at his nearby ranch. He still plays golf, new experiences and friendships, and is humbled and grateful for the opportunity to share his story with anyone willing to read it. Everyone has a story to tell - and this one is for everyone. Take flight with Carey Hobbs, a gifted storyteller, and journey through the story of nine decades of life.~ Discover a man who grew his business into an innovative industry leader while always attributing his success to his employees.~ Walk with a husband and father who has experienced great joy and deep losses.~ See a man who refuses to allow the challenges of growing old to stop him from living.~ Encounter a man whose quiet faith remains the foundation of his life and who wants you to know there is always hope and to never, ever give up.ABOUT THE CO-AUTHORMelinda Seibert has a heart for serving others. A proud Texas A&M graduate and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, she has served as a women’s ministry leader, managed a dance studio, helped run a tour company, and co-owned a publishing company with her husband, David. Above all, she finds her greatest joy in her children and grandchildren.###

1-minute Trailer video for PILOTING LIFE book by Carey Hobbs

