George Holloway Traces A Revolutionary-Era Family Odyssey In 'From The Mountains To The Prairies'

From the Mountains to the Prairies by George Holloway

A meticulously researched historical narrative uncovers real people, forgotten documents, and long-buried truths spanning colonial America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author George Holloway releases From the Mountains to the Prairies, a compelling historical work grounded in real events and real people that follows one family’s extraordinary journey through the shifting political and cultural landscape of early America. Drawing on extensive archival research and preserved original documents, the book brings clarity to generations of mystery surrounding the Holloway family and those connected to them.

At the center of the narrative are John and Elizabeth Holloway, whose lives unfold against the backdrop of colonial South Carolina, North Carolina, and the Natchez District—an area governed by Spain before, during, and after the American Revolution. Their migration mirrors the uncertainty of a young nation in formation, shaped by war, shifting allegiances, and the relentless push westward.

What distinguishes From the Mountains to the Prairies is its foundation in primary-source research. Holloway and other descendants of the family spent decades uncovering records preserved in state archives across four different state capitals. Land grants, court records, correspondence, and official documents form the backbone of the book, allowing the author to reconstruct events with historical integrity while offering plausible explanations for long-standing genealogical mysteries.

The book not only chronicles the Holloways’ movement across regions and regimes, but also illuminates the broader historical forces at play. Readers encounter frontier life under British, Spanish, and emerging American authority, gaining insight into how ordinary families navigated extraordinary political change. Along the way, the narrative intersects with other figures of the era—including several infamous characters—whose paths crossed the Holloways in unexpected ways.

Written with respect for both scholarship and storytelling, From the Mountains to the Prairies appeals to readers of American history, genealogy, and Revolutionary-era studies. It speaks especially to those interested in how personal family stories intersect with national transformation.

More than a family chronicle, the book serves as a reminder that history is often preserved in fragments—and that through careful research, patience, and curiosity, forgotten lives can be restored to the record.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/cMKSsqa

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.