DB Prescott’s New Novel Delivers A Chilling Political Thriller On The Collapse Of Democracy

Author DB Prescott Novel by Author DB Prescott

As peaceful protest gives way to armed resistance, the novel confronts how far ordinary citizens will go when the Constitution is stripped away.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time of deep political fracture and growing distrust in institutions, author DB Prescott releases The Vice President Must Die: A Novel, a searing political thriller that examines the fragile boundary between democracy and authoritarian rule. Set in a near-future America, the novel asks an unsettling question: what happens when the system fails and people start shooting back?

The story centers on Samuel and Gary Folsom, a couple and community organizers in San Diego who still believe change can be achieved through protests, petitions, and civic engagement. Their faith in democracy is shattered when federal agents kill an unarmed woman in front of her young daughter. Soon after, Samuel is arrested, detained without trial, and subjected to torture. What once felt like isolated abuses quickly reveal themselves as part of a much larger transformation.

As the nation spirals, detention camps fill, journalists vanish, and peaceful demonstrators are met with military force. Out of this collapse emerges an underground resistance known as the Liberty Network, a group that has concluded that words and marches are no longer enough. Samuel and Gary find themselves caught between two terrifying realities: a government that has abandoned the Constitution, and a resistance movement increasingly willing to kill in its defense.

Prescott’s narrative follows Samuel and Gary as they become fugitives in their own country, hunted by the FBI while grappling with impossible moral choices. Behind the scenes, a calculating White House Chief of Staff quietly engineers the nation’s descent into authoritarianism, convinced that order can only be achieved through control. The novel’s tension builds as personal conviction collides with political extremism, forcing characters—and readers—to confront the cost of resistance.

Described as “a haunting exploration of how quickly democracy can crumble and how much courage it takes to save it,” the novel resonates strongly with readers of political thrillers, dystopian fiction, and socially conscious narratives. It serves as both a warning and a challenge, reminding audiences that democracy is not self-sustaining. It survives only through the choices people are willing to make when everything they believe in is at stake.

