JATTU-UZAIRUE, EDO, NIGERIA, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jattu community recently witnessed a significant milestone in local healthcare delivery as the Primary Health Centre underwent a comprehensive refurbishment in commemoration of the one-year remembrance of the late Rev. Felix Oshionebo.

In a move that demonstrates his commitment to sustainable community development, Anslem Oshionebo partnered with fellow philanthropists to completely refurbish the healthcare facility, personally donating essential medical equipment and overseeing the restoration of vital utilities that had been absent for more than eight years. Understanding the specific needs of the community, Anslem Oshionebo carefully selected and donated state-of-the-art medical equipment including an examination couch, diabetes monitoring machine, blood pressure machine, wheelchair, and baby-weighing scale to enhance maternal and child health services and overall patient care.

"This renovation is not just a tribute to my father's memory, but a commitment to the wellbeing of the community he loved," said Anslem Oshionebo. "It is my hope that these improvements will support better healthcare and bring lasting benefits to the people of Jattu."

One of the most impactful achievements of Anslem Oshionebo's renovation project was restoring electricity to the health centre—a facility that had operated in darkness for more than eight years. This single intervention has revolutionized healthcare delivery in Jattu, enabling safe operation of medical equipment, proper medicine storage, extended service hours beyond daylight, and improved emergency response capabilities.

Anslem Oshionebo's commitment to community welfare extends beyond the health centre walls. Under his direction, the facility's long-dormant borehole system was rehabilitated and expanded with new taps along the perimeter fence and multiple water storage tanks. This sustainable water-distribution system now serves both the health centre and the surrounding community, providing clean water access to hundreds of families.

Anslem Oshionebo's philanthropic work continues the powerful legacy of his father, Rev. Felix Oshionebo, who dedicated his life to uplifting others. This healthcare transformation reflects the younger Oshionebo's understanding that true community development requires addressing fundamental needs—healthcare, clean water, and reliable infrastructure. The project demonstrates that Anslem Oshionebo is very focussed in community-driven development, demonstrating how strategic, well-planned interventions can create lasting impact.

The transformation of the Jattu Primary Health Centre under Anslem Oshionebo's leadership marks a new chapter in community healthcare. With modern equipment, restored utilities, and expanded water access, the facility now serves as a model for community-led healthcare improvement across the region.

