SCGV invests in Amparo Prosthetics to restore mobility for children from Gaza and other crisis and conflict settings

Amparo's paediatric prosthetic socket enables same-day fittings and can be remoulded and refitted up to five times as children grow

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Save the Children Global Ventures (SCGV) , the innovative finance team at Save the Children, today announced a USD 600,000 equity investment in Amparo Prosthetics , an innovator in lower-limb prosthetic technology. SCGV uses private and blended capital to scale solutions that improve children’s health and well-being. This investment aims to accelerate Amparo’s mission to expand access to prosthetic care in underserved, humanitarian and conflict-affected settings, including for children from Gaza.Amparo designs and manufactures direct-fit, remouldable prosthetic sockets that enable same-day fittings with easily portable equipment. This is a major advantage over traditional prosthetic care, which often requires multiple visits to a clinical facility, over weeks or months. In humanitarian settings – where mobility, safety, and clinical capacity are limited – such lengthy processes are often not feasible. Amparo’s innovation addresses this critical global challenge, with the potential to help thousands of children regain mobility and independence, including an estimated 3,000 - 4,000 children in Gaza alone who require prosthetic care.A PROVEN MODEL REACHING CHILDREN ACROSS CRISIS SETTINGSSince its founding in 2014, Amparo sockets have been fitted to over 5,000 amputees across 55 countries, in settings ranging from high-income clinical environments, to low-resource and conflict settings through partnerships with charities and other qualified humanitarian organisations. The company has recently successfully introduced the first direct-fit paediatric socket. While all Amparo sockets can be remoulded and refitted up to five times, this feature is especially valuable for children, where rapid growth and changes in residual limb shape require more frequent adjustments.As part of SCGV's investment, Amparo has committed to developing a formal impact measurement framework aligned with SCGV's child-lens investing approach . This will include metrics on paediatric reach and data on impact for children and their families in underserved and humanitarian contexts, ensuring that commercial growth is matched by measurable benefits for vulnerable children. In addition, SCGV’s investment will help Amparo to increase its support for Palestinian amputees.WORKING TOGETHER TO RETURN MOBILITY TO CHILDRENReflecting on the partnership, Paul Ronalds, CEO of SCGV, said, "Every child deserves the chance to move, play and live with dignity, no matter their circumstances. Amparo’s technology gives children who have lost a limb that opportunity, often on the same day they are fitted. Our investment will help bring this life-changing support to more children in crisis and conflict zones."“Save the Children’s investment and global humanitarian reach will help us move our vision forward and deliver prosthetic care in places where it’s needed most,” said Federico Carpinteiro, Amparo’s CEO. “SCGV’s backing reinforces our belief that impact and sustainability can go hand in hand. This partnership gives us the momentum to strengthen our team and scale our work to new communities,” added Howard Russell, Amparo’s Chief Strategy Officer.ABOUT AMPARO PROSTHETICSAmparo Prosthetics is a U.K.-based medical device company that designs, manufactures and distributes innovative prosthetic sockets for lower-limb amputees. Founded in 2014, Amparo operates manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Portugal, with distribution partners across six continents. The company's mission is to democratise access to high-quality prosthetic care, particularly in low-resource, humanitarian and conflict-affected settings.ABOUT SAVE THE CHILDREN GLOBAL VENTURES (SCGV)Established in 2023 by Save the Children, the world’s first and leading independent children’s organisation. Save the Children Global Ventures (SCGV) is a child-centred innovative finance team that identifies and scales social enterprises delivering health, education, protection and unique opportunities for vulnerable children. Based in Switzerland, SCGV combines financial returns with measurable impact, investing in early-stage enterprises with the potential to improve children's lives at scale.###For media inquiries, please contact:Diogo Lopes, Chief Marketing OfficerAmparo Prostheticsmarketing@amparo.world

