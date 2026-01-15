Musick, Peeler & Garrett Partner Erin Donovan Appointed to the Los Angeles County Superior Court by Governor Newsom

Erin M. Donovan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Erin M. Donovan to serve as a Judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Donovan was one of six attorneys appointed statewide and one of four appointed to the Los Angeles Superior Court.“We are extremely proud to share the news of Erin’s appointment,” said Musick Peeler Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “For more than 22 years, Erin has exemplified excellence in the practice of law and has been an extraordinary colleague, mentor and client advocate. Her intellect, work ethic, fairness and unwavering commitment to justice will serve the bench and the community exceptionally well.”Donovan joined Musick Peeler more than two decades ago and has built a distinguished career representing clients in complex litigation matters with the same qualities that guided her judicial aspirations — hard work, thoughtfulness and dedication. She will transition from the Firm in the coming months to assume her judicial duties.Professional BackgroundDonovan’s principal practice areas include general civil litigation, business litigation, insurance defense litigation, probate litigation and administrative fair hearings. She has participated in five trials — three civil and two probate — served as lead counsel for numerous administrative hearings, and as lead counsel, successfully obtained a defense award at arbitration.In addition to representing insurance companies and their insureds, Donovan served as counsel for a wide range of clients including businesses, churches, academic institutions, universities and charter schools. Her prior experience as an educator has informed and enriched her representation of educational institutions and administrators. She has also represented several California Regional Centers before the Office of Administrative Hearings with respect to eligibility and service issues.Donovan has been a committed member and respected leader within the Irish American Bar Association (Los Angeles Chapter), the Los Angeles County Bar Association, the Multi-Cultural Bar Alliance and several other sister bar associations.Education and Early CareerDonovan earned her law degree from Loyola Law School, graduating cum laude in 2003 and being selected for membership in the Order of the Coif. While in law school, she served as Managing Editor of the Loyola of Los Angeles International & Comparative Law Review.She also served as an extern for the Honorable Dickran M. Tevrizian, Jr., United States District Court for the Central District of California.Donovan received her undergraduate degree from Georgetown University, where she played on the Women’s Varsity Soccer Team for four years, earning Most Valuable Offensive Player as a freshman and Most Valuable Defensive Player as a senior. She served as team captain during her junior and senior years and for many years held records for most goals scored in a game and all-time career assists.Between college and law school, Donovan was a Los Angeles corps member with Teach for America, teaching kindergarten and first grade at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Compton, California, from 1997 to 2000.

