JOAN AVA GILLMAN SELECTED AS TOP EDUCATOR OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, just recently selected Joan Ava Gillman, Science teacher at the Browning School and leader of the K-8 Green Team, the Browning School's Environmental Club, Top Educator of the Decade 2026.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Top Educator is selected for this distinction. Joan Ava Gillman is being recognized for over four decades of experience in the field of Education. Joan will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than four decades of experience in education, Ms. Gillman has firmly established herself as a respected authority in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she is a certified educator through National Geographic and is widely recognized for her impactful tenure at The Browning School in New York. Since 2019, she has taught second, fourth, and sixth-grade students in STEM disciplines, building strong foundations in scientific thinking and inquiry. She is also a licensed K-8 educator in New Jersey and holds an endorsement in K-12 education for students with hearing impairments.Ms. Gillman’s career reflects a deep commitment to both academic excellence and inclusive education. Prior to joining The Browning School, she spent ten years teaching fifth and sixth grade science at The Calhoun School in New York, where she was known for engaging students through hands on learning and curiosity-driven instruction. Her ability to adapt complex concepts for young learners has been a defining strength throughout her career.Her professional journey includes teaching positions at Anna C Scott Elementary School, Yeshivat Noam, The Bede School in Englewood, Joytown Kent Elementary School, and St Angela Merici School. Across each setting, Ms. Gillman consistently brought energy, creativity, and a student-centered approach that supported diverse learning styles and needs.One of the most significant chapters of her career was her twenty-year tenure at the Professional Children’s School in New York City. There, she served as a fourth and fifth-grade teacher as well as a sixth-grade math and science instructor, playing a vital role in supporting students with unique academic and professional demands. Her dedication and excellence were recognized with the Young Teachers Incentive Award.Throughout her career, Ms. Gillman has remained passionate about inspiring curiosity, confidence, and a lifelong love of learning. Her decades of service reflect not only professional longevity but also a sustained commitment to educational impact, innovation, and student success.Her areas of expertise include program and curriculum development, instructional and curriculum design, public speaking, grant writing, and research. Ms. Gillman has led workshops at numerous prestigious science conferences, including NSTA, NSTA STEM, STANYS, SCONYC, STEMteachersNYC, and the NYSAIS Diversity Symposium.Her innovative science unit, “Straw Rockets are Out of This World,” was published in Science and Children, an NSTA journal, and selected for inclusion in the book Bringing STEM to the Elementary Classroom. More recently, her work was featured in the Corwin Publishers release What Teachers Want to Know About Teaching Climate Change.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Gillman earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Teaching from Felician University ( Summa Cum Laude), followed by her Master’s degree in Education from New York University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Gillman has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding accomplishments. Ms. Gillman was recognized with the Urhy/Thompson Award on behalf of the Calhoun School in 2017. In 2021, she received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and was named a Marquis Distinguished Leader by Marquis Who’s Who.Recognized as Teacher of the Year, Ms. Gillman was featured in Enterprise Magazine’s “Most Inspiring Businesswomen to Follow in 2024” and Fortune Time Magazine’s “Top 10 Influential Voices Transforming the Education Sector” in 2024. Last year, she was honored as Top Educator of the Year by IAOTP and selected for inclusion in IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders. She will be recognized again at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, where she will receive her prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, along with her newest distinction, Top Educator of the Decade.Looking back, Ms. Gillman attributes her success to a strong values-based leadership style, a passion for her work, and the mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with friends and family. Alongside her primary job, she is a talented performance pianist and violinist for several orchestras. Looking back, Ms. Gillman attributes her success to a strong values-based leadership style, a passion for her work, and the mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with friends and family. Alongside her primary job, she is a talented performance pianist and violinist for several orchestras. In the future, she hopes to empower people going into the field.

For more information, please visit: https://www.joangillman.com/ 