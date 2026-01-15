Jessica Fisk Calls Readers To Spiritual Identity And Authority In 'Who You Are And Whose You Are'

Who You Are and Whose You Are by Jessica Fisk

A bold, faith-driven guide that challenges believers to break free from the past and step fully into their God-given identity and purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jessica Fisk announces the release of Who You Are and Whose You Are, a transformational Christian guide designed to awaken readers to their true identity in Christ and dismantle the lies that obscure purpose, authority, and spiritual clarity. Written with conviction and urgency, the book moves beyond inspiration into activation, calling believers to live aligned with Heaven’s design.

In Who You Are and Whose You Are, Fisk confronts a central spiritual struggle: many believers live beneath their calling, burdened by confusion, generational patterns, and unresolved wounds. She asserts that this struggle is not accidental. Through Scripture-based insight, the book explores why the enemy targets identity early, how destructive cycles take root within families, and why many people sense there is “more” long before they understand what it is.

The book unpacks foundational spiritual truths, including identity in Christ, salvation, alignment, authority, obedience, and the nature of spiritual warfare. Fisk guides readers through the reality of two opposing systems influencing every soul, equipping them to recognize deception and walk intentionally in God’s promises. Her message emphasizes that spiritual authority is not earned—it is received, understood, and exercised through alignment with Christ.

A central focus of the book is breaking limitations imposed by the past. Fisk addresses how environment, trauma, and inherited patterns can distort identity and suppress purpose if left unchallenged. Through clear teaching and faith-centered application, she shows readers how to dismantle those barriers and step into supernatural living grounded in truth rather than fear.

The inspiration behind the book comes from a desire to see believers fully awakened to who they already are. Fisk does not frame transformation as self-improvement, but as revelation—removing false identities so truth can take its rightful place. Her writing is direct, encouraging, and uncompromising in its call to rise.

Written for readers seeking spiritual clarity, healing, and purpose, Who You Are and Whose You Are is not positioned as informational reading, but as a turning point. It is a call to leave spiritual passivity behind and embrace the fullness of identity Heaven has already declared.

