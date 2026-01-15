Mary K. Harris Simplifies Insurance Literacy With 'The Scroll Of Protection'

The Scroll of Protection by Mary K. Harris

A timely and accessible new book helps new drivers and families understand protection, responsibility, and the true purpose of insurance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mary K. Harris releases The Scroll of Protection, a #1 New Release in Automotive Insurance that reimagines how insurance education is presented to new drivers, young adults, parents, and anyone navigating coverage for the first time. Written with clarity, warmth, and intention, the hardcover book transforms a traditionally complex subject into a human-centered guide grounded in responsibility and care.

Rather than overwhelming readers with technical jargon, The Scroll of Protection introduces insurance concepts through a clear, story-driven approach that emphasizes understanding over memorization. Harris presents protection not merely as a financial product, but as a social promise—one rooted in accountability, foresight, and community safety. The book’s central message is simple yet powerful: before we protect ourselves, we protect others.

Each chapter is thoughtfully structured to reinforce learning and retention. Readers are guided through clear summaries, key lessons, reflection questions, and essential vocabulary, making the material approachable for first-time learners and refreshingly clear for those revisiting insurance later in life. This format allows readers to build confidence as they progress, ensuring comprehension at every step.

Harris was inspired to write The Scroll of Protection after recognizing how many drivers carry insurance without truly understanding how it works or why it matters. The book addresses this gap by reframing insurance as an ethical and practical responsibility rather than a confusing obligation. By focusing on real-world relevance, Harris helps readers connect coverage decisions to everyday life and long-term consequences.

Beyond mechanics and policies, The Scroll of Protection explores the mindset behind preparedness. It encourages readers to think beyond personal risk and consider how protection supports families, communities, and shared spaces. This broader perspective distinguishes the book as both educational and values-driven.

As conversations around financial literacy and personal responsibility continue to grow, The Scroll of Protection arrives as a timely contribution. By making insurance understandable and meaningful, Harris empowers readers to make informed choices with confidence and care.

