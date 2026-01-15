Fairbanks Man Sentenced to 34 Years for Kidnapping, Assault in the First Degree

January 14, 2026

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ On January 13, 2026, Martin Hietala, 42, was sentenced to 34 years for the 2018 kidnapping and assault of a woman in a Fairbanks hotel room.

On July 15, 2018, Mr. Hietala restrained victim J.B. in a Fairbanks hotel room and repeatedly strangled her, twice to unconsciousness, while he interrogated her about spying applications that he claimed she had placed within his cellphone. Hietala created a blindfold out of plastic bags and duct tape which he placed over J.B.’s head. He continued to assault her with his fists and objects, inflicting injuries all across her body. J.B. ultimately fled the scene after the arrival of room service employees.

On May 8, 2025, a Fairbanks jury found Hietala guilty of one count of Kidnapping and three counts of Assault in the First Degree. The jury additionally found that Hietala’s conduct during the commission of the Kidnapping and one of the Assaults constituted deliberate cruelty inflicted upon another person.

Hietala faced a sentence of 5 to 99 years for the Kidnapping and upwards of 20 years for each of the Assaults in the First Degree. At sentencing, the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office asked for a composite sentence of 70 years with 10 suspended, leaving 60 to serve. Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple sentenced Hietala to a composite sentence of 75 years with 41 years suspended, leaving 34 years to serve, with 10 years of supervised probation upon release. The Judge referred to Hietala’s actions as a “brutal beating” and a period of “torture” upon the victim. Judge Temple additionally found that Hietala constituted a “worst offender” under the law based upon his prior criminal history.

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Roe led the prosecution team from the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office, assisted by Paralegal Joleen Cooper and Law Office Assistant Sherelle Torrez.

“The conduct carried out by Mr. Hietala in this case is nothing short of depraved”, said Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire. “Securing a measure of justice for J.B. and for our community took many dedicated professionals all moving forward together. I am grateful for their collective efforts. We appreciate J.B.’s support of the prosecution and helping us to attain justice in the face of having to relive this traumatic event. In addition to the prosecution team, I am also grateful for the hard work carried out by the Fairbanks Police Department and former FPD Detective Andrew “Ace” Adams. His efforts ensured that my office and the our team had the ability to see this case through to trial and secure a sentence that will keep Mr. Hietala out of society for some time.”

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at (907) 451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.