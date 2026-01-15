Submit Release
Devin Wright, of North Pole, Sentenced to 82 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

January 14, 2026

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Today, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm sentenced 34-year-old Devin Wright, Sr. to 82 years imprisonment for convictions relating to the sexual abuse of a minor in 2021 and 2022.

Wright was tried in March 2025 on allegations that he sexually abused the preteen granddaughter of his girlfriend over many months. The victim testified at trial, facing her abuser in court.  A Fairbanks jury convicted Wright of six counts of Sexual Abuse of Minor in the First Degree, one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, and one count of Distribution of Indecent Materials to Minors.

At sentencing, Judge Schwalm imposed a composite sentence of 226 years with 35 years suspended, 109 of those years to run concurrently, leaving 82 active years to serve and 15 years of probation.  Judge Schwalm noted Wright “sunk to the lowest depths of human behavior imaginable” in his abuse of the victim.

The prosecution team was led by Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Mason with the assistance of Paralegal Jaboha Smothers and Law Office Assistant Caleb Cooper. Assistant DA Mason thanks the victim for her remarkable courage in both reporting the abuse and testifying in court and further thanks the Alaska Bureau of Investigation for their diligence in the investigation.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at 907-451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

