Navifare Launches AI Agent to Double-Check Flight Prices, Finds Lower Fares in Two-Thirds of Searches

An example of Navifare finding a better price for the same flight

Former Google Travel and Kayak executives launch Navifare to “double check” flight prices and unlock fares most travelers never see

Flight pricing is spread across hundreds of sources. Each has different prices for the same seat. We built Navifare to give travelers access to fares they would never find on their own.” — Simone Lini, CEO and Co-Founder, Navifare

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navifare , a new agentic platform founded by former Google Travel and Kayak executives Simone Lini and George Hadjiyiannis, officially launched today with a bold bet that travelers are leaving money on the table. To prove that travelers are routinely overpaying, the company has announced the "Price Regret Challenge," offering to refund the full cost of a flight—up to EUR 2,000 (USD 2,300)—to the traveler who discovers the largest gap between what they paid and what Navifare could have found.Navifare differentiates itself from standard aggregators by accessing "shadow inventory" via a real-time reverse auction. When a traveler submits a flight they found elsewhere, Navifare's network of partner agencies has 60 seconds to compete for the booking using negotiated contracts, consolidator agreements, and private fares not listed on public sites.EARLY DATA: THE "DOUBLE CHECK" ADVANTAGEDuring beta testing, Navifare's approach yielded significant results against major booking sites:- 67% Success Rate: The platform found a cheaper price than the user's original find in two out of three queries.- 18% Average Savings: When a lower price is found, the average reduction is nearly one-fifth of the total fare.- Real Savings: The largest single saving recorded so far for Economy fares was EUR 412 (USD 480) on a round-trip ticket from Zurich to Singapore.HOW THE REVERSE AUCTION WORKSThe process is designed for speed and simplicity:- Search Anywhere: A traveler finds a flight on any major site (e.g., Zurich to New York for EUR 890).- Double Check on Navifare: They submit that itinerary to Navifare.- Bid: Within 60 seconds, partner agencies submit competing bids (e.g., EUR 745, EUR 698, EUR 612).- Book: The traveler selects the lowest bid, saving immediately.For travel agencies, Navifare offers a new, high-intent distribution channel with full visibility into competitive pricing.THE "PRICE REGRET CHALLENGE" DETAILSFrom January 26 through February 2, 2026, travelers are invited to test the market:- Book a flight on any platform.- Check the same itinerary on Navifare.- Share a screenshot of both prices on X (formerly Twitter) tagging @navifare.The traveler with the largest price discrepancy wins a full refund of their flight (up to EUR 2,000).ABOUT NAVIFAREBased in Zug, Switzerland, Navifare is a travel price optimization platform founded by Simone Lini and George Hadjiyiannis. By combining deep industry expertise with a real-time reverse auction marketplace, Navifare provides travelers with the "second opinion" necessary to ensure they never overpay for airfare. Lini previously led EMEA business development for Google Flights; Hadjiyiannis served as VP Product at Kayak.To double-check your flight price, visit navifare.com.- High-resolution Navifare logo (PNG)- Founder headshots- Product screenshots

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.