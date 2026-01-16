Patriot Broadband Technologies Promotes Rob Asten to Sales Director

Rob Asten, Sales Director

Internal promotion strengthens Patriot’s sales leadership and reinforces a relationship-first approach to ISP and OSP broadband construction.

Rob has earned the respect of both our clients and our internal teams through his dependability, drive, and no-nonsense approach to problem solving” — Mike Grice

SEVEN VALLEYS, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Broadband Technologies is proud to announce the promotion of Rob Asten to the role of Sales Director, effective immediately. This internal promotion reflects the company’s continued investment in leadership that understands the nuances of both client needs and broadband infrastructure delivery.Asten has been a key part of the Patriot team and brings a practical, relationship-first approach to the sales function. In his new role, he will lead customer-facing sales efforts, drive opportunity development, and serve as a primary point of contact for day-to-day client interactions. His responsibilities include supporting estimating efforts, leading project kickoff meetings, and contributing to long-term customer satisfaction and growth."Rob has earned the respect of both our clients and our internal teams through his dependability, drive, and no-nonsense approach to problem solving," said Mike Grice, Vice President of Business Development at Patriot Broadband Technologies. "He’s someone clients trust and our team relies on. This promotion is well-deserved."Asten added: "Titles don’t change how I show up. I’ve always focused on clear communication, strong follow-through, and doing what I say I’ll do. That’s what our clients expect, and that’s what I’ll keep delivering."Patriot Broadband Technologies continues to build a leadership team that understands the field, prioritizes partnerships, and delivers results. With Asten stepping into this key position, the company is well-positioned to strengthen its footprint across Inside Plant (ISP) and Outside Plant (OSP) broadband services.For more information about Patriot Broadband Technologies, please visit www.patriotbbtech.com ABOUT PATRIOT BROADBAND TECHNOLOGIESPatriot Broadband Technologies is a leader in broadband infrastructure, providing cutting-edge Inside Plant (ISP) and Outside Plant (OSP) solutions that power communities and businesses. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and customer-centric service, the company delivers high-quality broadband construction and deployment across the nation.

