The World Heritage Decorated Farmhouses of Hälsingland International Scholarship is now open!

The Scholarship is aimed for professional artists, cultural practitioners and researchers who want to develop an artistic or research idea that connects the Decorated Farmhouses of Hälsingland in Sweden to one or more other World Heritage Sites on the UNESCO list.

The Scholarship is awarded to the applicant who shows the clearest, most relevant and feasible way how the Decorated Farmhouses of Hälsingland relate to other World Heritage Sites in the spirit of UNESCO, for example through cultural heritage, conservation, universal value, cultural and knowledge exchange.

The scholarship includes:

4-week residency at the World Heritage farms Kristofers in Järvsö or Erik-Anders in Söderala (Sweden)

A grant of equivalent 50,000 SEK in scholarship

Travel to and from Sweden

The scholarship is international and open to applicants from all over the World. Last year we received nearly 1000 applications from more than 100 countries.

Important to know before you apply!

The residency period is summer 2027.

The scholarship holder will be announced in November 2026 at Hälsingegårdar - halsingegardar.se

The form contains a function that stops AI-generated applications.

The jury will assess artistic quality, relevance, feasibility and clear UNESCO connection.

Application Applications will be accepted from 15 january 2026 – 28 february 2026. Read more and apply here: Residence/Scholarship

The World Heritage Decorated Farmhouses of Hälsingland International Scholarship and Residency (World Heritage Scholarship) was established by Region Gävleborg, Sweden in 2018.