Global STR Investment Firm Sonno Homes Partners with eXp Revel Realty

The Strategic Partnership Marks the Company's Commitment to New Markets

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonno Homes is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with eXp Revel Realty in Austin, marking the company’s official expansion into the Austin and Florida real estate markets and a broader push into the United States and international buyer base.Focusing on short-term rental properties and co-ownership products in Colombia, Panama, Mexico and Italy , global investment company Sonno Homes has become a leading partner for US investors looking to diversify in the Global South. In its first year of operations, the comapny has generated nearly $400,000 in investor distributions, with performance annualizing to approximately $800,000 in projected payouts—demonstrating early traction for its turnkey, remote-first investment model.Through a non-exclusive representation agreement with eXp, Sonno Homes will leverage one of the world’s largest real estate brokerages to bring qualified buyers into its portfolio and scale its offering across U.S. and Europe. The partnership supports Sonno’s mission to simplify cross-border real estate investing through a one-click, fully managed ownership experience designed for remote professionals and globally mobile investors.The expansion coincides with a series of upcoming media features and articles highlighting Sonno Homes’ approach to short-term rentals, global living, and investment-grade properties tailored to the remote work economy.Further announcements will follow as Sonno Homes continues its U.S. rollout and international expansion. The company welcomes potential clients to reach out to their acquisition team at the details below.Sincerely,Christopher WalshPartner & Head of Investor Relationschriswalsh@sonnohomes.com

