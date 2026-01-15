Former Memphis Caregiver Arrested, Charged with Abuse of Vulnerable Adult

SHELBY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a former residential healthcare employee accused of abusing a vulnerable adult in his care.

In July 2025, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI agents began investigating allegations against Larry Brantley Jr. (DOB: 06/17/81), who was working as a caregiver at the time of the alleged incident. During the course of the investigation, TBI agents determined that Brantley was involved in the physical abuse and restraint of a male victim, who is an intellectually disabled TennCare patient.

On January 14th, after obtaining an arrest warrant, TBI agents took Brantley into custody, charging him with one count each of Aggravated Kidnapping and Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

