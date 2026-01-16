LogiCoy to Showcase Advanced PDMP Solutions at the 2026 ASAP Annual Conference

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LogiCoy , Inc., a leader in healthcare integration and prescription monitoring technology, is proud to announce its participation in the American Society for Automation in Pharmacy ( ASAP ) 2026 Annual Conference, held from January 14–16 at The Lodge & Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.As a pioneer in the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) space, LogiCoy will highlight its latest innovations designed to combat the opioid crisis and streamline pharmacy workflows. Central to this showcase is LogiCoy PMPsubmit , a specialized web application that simplifies the complex process of reporting controlled substance data to state PDMP portals.Strengthening Leadership in Pharmacy AutomationLogiCoy’s commitment to the industry is further exemplified by the leadership of Brandi Van Patton, Pharm.D., LogiCoy’s Chief Clinical Officer, who serves as a member of the ASAP Board of Directors. Dr. Van Patton’s dual expertise as a clinical professional and a technology leader helps bridge the gap between complex regulatory requirements and practical pharmacy operations."The ASAP conference is a vital forum for the brightest minds in pharmacy technology to collaborate on standards that improve patient safety and prescription data," said Brandi Van Patton. "At LogiCoy, we are dedicated to providing pharmacists and their staff with tools like PMPsubmit that remove the administrative burden of compliance, allowing them to focus more on patient care."Spotlight on LogiCoy PMPsubmitCompliance with state reporting mandates can be a significant hurdle for busy pharmacies. PMPsubmit is designed to alleviate this pressure by offering:• User-Friendly Reporting: A simplified interface for manual or automated data entry.• Real-Time Validation: Immediate feedback on data accuracy to ensure successful state submissions.• Cross-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity with existing Pharmacy Management Systems (PMS).• Regulatory Peace of Mind: Constant updates to stay ahead of changing state and federal mandates.About LogiCoy, Inc.LogiCoy provides innovative healthcare IT solutions specializing in data integration, prescription monitoring, and patient safety. Since 2012, LogiCoy has worked with state governments and healthcareorganizations to build secure, high-performance systems that facilitate better clinical decision-making.About ASAPThe American Society for Automation in Pharmacy (ASAP) is the premier organization for technology vendors, pharmacists, and practitioners to discuss market and legislative developments impacting the pharmacy industry.Media Contact: LogiCoy Public Relations Email: info@logicoy.comWebsite: www.logicoy.com

