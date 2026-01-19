Global agricultural driveline leader celebrates 75 years of innovation and reliability

This milestone is more than a celebration of our history, it’s a testament to the people, partners and customers who have driven our success, said Carl Beckwith, CEO, CentroMotion.” — Carl Beckwith, CEO, CentroMotion

WEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weasler Engineering , part of CentroMotion and a global leader in agricultural driveline solutions, proudly marks its 75th anniversary , celebrating a legacy built on expertise, innovation, reliability and an unwavering commitment to customer experience. From modest beginnings in 1951 with only seven employees, Weasler Engineering has expanded to include global manufacturing sites, transforming the agricultural landscape with cutting-edge driveline technologies that power productivity and sustainability across farms worldwide.“This milestone is more than a celebration of our history, it’s a testament to the people, partners and customers who have driven our success,” said Carl Beckwith, CEO, CentroMotion. “For the past 75 years, Weasler has combined deep technical expertise with a passion for innovation to meet the evolving needs of agriculture. That commitment is unwavering.”Remaining steadfast in its mission to deliver solutions that farmers and OEMs can trust, Weasler Engineering has pioneered advancements in driveline systems, continuously raising the bar in performance, safety and efficiency. The culmination of a dream by Anthony V. Weasler, who first formed his power transmission manufacturing company in a small building in Kewaskum, WI (USA), Weasler’s global presence efficiently and effectively serves customers and boosts supply chain resilience.“Our commitment to customer experience is what sets us apart,” added Tom VanderLaan, chief commercial officer. “We listen, we adapt, and we deliver. We know that behind every machine is a farmer who depends on us.”Looking ahead, Weasler Engineering continues to focus on partnering with customers to develop technology that helps solve complex agricultural drive shaft needs. As agricultural equipment gets larger, and requirements for speed and power continue to increase, Weasler experts are committed to meeting the demands of a changing industry, providing the most reliable solution for each application, and continuously working to improve and drive value to help shape the next era of agriculture.About Weasler EngineeringA CentroMotion brand, Weasler Engineering is a global leader in agricultural driveline solutions, delivering innovative, reliable and customer-centric technologies that power farming operations worldwide. With 75 years of expertise, the company is dedicated to advancing agriculture through engineering excellence and trusted performance.CentroMotion is a global manufacturing company specializing in friction products, information and control devices, mechanical power transmission products, and thermal and motion controls. CentroMotion brands include Carlisle Brake & Friction, CrossControl, Elliott Manufacturing, Gits Mfg., maximatecc, Power-Packer and Weasler Engineering.

