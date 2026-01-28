ACMP Celebrates 15th Anniversary Celebrate Global Change Management Day 2026

ACMP Announces Two Free, Public Webinars Celebrating Global Change Management Day and Its 15th Anniversary

These events are about honoring where we’ve been, celebrating where we are, and imagining what’s possible.” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals(ACMP) is proud to announce two special, free webinars in celebration of the second annual Global Change Management Day and ACMP’s 15th Anniversary on February 11. Open to the public, these live events invite practitioners, leaders, and organizations around the world to reflect on the profession’s journey—and help shape what comes next.The day begins with a featured fireside conversation, The Evolving Profession of Change Management – A Fireside Chat with Daryl Conner , bringing together ACMP Board President Rich Batchelor and legendary change pioneer Daryl Conner. Widely regarded as one of the founding voices of the profession, Conner will reflect on how change management was born, how it has matured, and what mastery in the field truly requires.Later in the day, ACMP will host a panel discussion , 15 Years of Change: The Profession —Then, Now and Future, featuring leaders from across the ACMP community. This dynamic session will explore how the profession has evolved, the role ACMP has played in shaping it, and what lies ahead for practitioners worldwide.“These events are about honoring where we’ve been, celebrating where we are, and imagining what’s possible,” said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. “Global Change Management Day is a moment for the world to recognize that great change doesn’t happen by accident—it happens because skilled professionals make it work.”Together, these webinars anchor a global day of recognition for the discipline, its practitioners, and the organizations that depend on effective change. Both sessions are free and open to the public, and participants are encouraged to register for both events.To learn more about Global Change Management Day and how to participate, visit: https://www.acmpglobal.org/page/globalcmday ###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals© (ACMP©) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.