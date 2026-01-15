Maine Students Invited to Contribute to National Youth Artifact for the 250th Anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence

Image courtesy of the MY AMERICA website.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to share a new civic learning opportunity for Maine educators and students: MY AMERICA: From Ground Zero to Common Ground, a nationwide, youth-driven art and civic engagement campaign taking place during a period of national reflection in 2026.

Through this initiative, Maine students will have the opportunity to contribute directly to a national commemorative artifact, a large-scale mosaic of an American flag composed of thousands of individual student-created tiles from across all 50 states. Each tile will feature a student’s original message, artwork, or poem reflecting their perspective on unity, democracy, and what it means to live together in the United States today. When assembled, the mosaic is expected to measure approximately 150 feet by 80 feet, creating a powerful visual representation of youth voice and collective expression.

MY AMERICA invites young people to engage thoughtfully with the nation’s past, present, and future during a moment that includes both the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001. The campaign acknowledges that while these anniversaries hold significance in the nation’s civic history, they also sit within a much longer and more complex narrative, one that encompasses the histories and cultures of Indigenous peoples whose presence on this land predates the formation of the United States.

Building on the legacy of the original United We Stand for America youth flag created after 9/11, MY AMERICA centers youth voice as a means of reflection, dialogue, and shared meaning-making. The project affirms that democracy is not static or complete but rather an ongoing practice shaped by many perspectives, experiences, and histories.

Educational Opportunities for Maine Classrooms

Participation in MY AMERICA offers rich, flexible learning opportunities across grade levels and content areas. The project is well suited for:

Civics and social studies , supporting inquiry into democracy, civic identity, and multiple perspectives on national history.

, supporting inquiry into democracy, civic identity, and multiple perspectives on national history. Arts and humanities , emphasizing creative expression, symbolism, and storytelling.

, emphasizing creative expression, symbolism, and storytelling. Interdisciplinary learning , integrating history, literacy, visual arts, and student voice.

, integrating history, literacy, visual arts, and student voice. Project-based learning, engaging students in reflection that culminates in a contribution to a national public work.

Educators may adapt participation to align with local curricular goals while inviting students to grapple with complex questions about history, belonging, responsibility, and the future they hope to shape.

Maine’s Participation

Maine is a coalition partner in the MY AMERICA campaign, and the Maine DOE encourages educators to consider participating. Through this effort, Maine students will be represented alongside peers from across the country, ensuring that Maine perspectives, experiences, and values are part of a national artifact that reflects the diversity and complexity of our shared civic life.

How to Get Involved

Educators may register their classrooms to receive a free participation kit, which includes fabric tiles, markers, and classroom guidance. Kits are scheduled to be mailed at the end of January.

Completed tiles must be returned by October 1, 2026, although educators are encouraged to submit them before the end of the school year in June, if possible.

To learn more or register, visit MyAmerica2026.org. Questions may be directed to Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer Beth Lambert at beth.lambert@maine.gov.

By participating in MY AMERICA, Maine educators and students have the opportunity to engage in meaningful civic learning while contributing their voices to a national work that reflects on where we have been, acknowledges the histories that shape us, and looks toward a more inclusive and shared future.