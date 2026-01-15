Kathleen C. Thompson, Recognized by Influential Women for Empowering Military Families Through Dedication and Compassion

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Beacon of Support for Military Families at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, VAInfluential Women has recognized Kathleen C. Thompson, Fleet and Family Support Center, Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown, Virginia, a seasoned Work and Family Life Coordinator and Ombudsman Coordinator, for her unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of military personnel, retirees, and their families. With over two decades of dedicated service, Kathleen has become a beacon of hope and support for those navigating the unique challenges of military life.In her multifaceted role, Kathleen provides invaluable one-on-one consultations, group facilitations, and specialized training in critical areas including anger management, suicide prevention, parenting, and other essential life skills. As the Ombudsman Coordinator, she educates volunteer spouses of service members to serve as vital liaisons between commands and families, ensuring that service members and their loved ones have access to necessary resources and guidance. Appointed by the Commanding Officer, these Ombudsmen play an essential role in fostering communication and support within the military community.Kathleen’s exemplary leadership and program management skills have not gone unnoticed. She has been awarded 22 Commendation Coins for Excellence in Training from multiple commanding officers, a testament to her dedication and impact. As a Certified Life Coach and Certified Ombudsman Trainer, Kathleen empowers individuals and families with practical tools for success, reinforcing her commitment to enhancing the quality of life for military families.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Kathleen extends her expertise into personal styling, helping individuals present themselves with confidence and purpose. Her holistic approach to support recognizes that personal appearance can significantly influence self-esteem and overall well-being.Kathleen’s dedication to community service is further exemplified by her active membership in the NAACP, where she has been recognized for her tireless efforts in preparing individuals for life’s challenges. Her innovative training approaches, combined with her compassionate nature, have made her a trusted mentor and advocate within both military and local communities.“I am driven by a deep passion for helping individuals and families develop the life skills they need to create better lives,” said Kathleen. “Leading with empathy and genuinely caring about the people I serve is at the core of my work. I believe in the power of compassion, honesty, and love to make a meaningful difference.”Kathleen’s career philosophy is grounded in perseverance, self-belief, and patience through life’s challenges. She emphasizes the importance of leaning on the support of leadership, family, and friends, acknowledging that success is rarely achieved in isolation. Her education and “big heart” provide a solid foundation for thoughtful decision-making, inspiring her to positively impact those in need.For young women entering the field of family support, Kathleen offers impactful advice: “Resilience and forward momentum are crucial. Life’s obstacles should be viewed as challenges that build strength and determination. By keeping an open mind, continuing to learn, and refusing to let circumstances define your future, you can pursue your goals with confidence and purpose.”Kathleen is particularly mindful of the unique challenges faced by military families, who often navigate deployments, uncertainty, and transitions that are unfamiliar to civilian life. She recognizes a critical need to ensure these families are informed about available resources and support systems. More importantly, she sees this as an opportunity to empower them to believe in themselves, explore new possibilities, and move forward with hope and resilience.At the heart of Kathleen’s work are the values she holds dear: compassion, family, empathy, honesty, perseverance, respect, and love. These principles not only guide her professional endeavors but also shape her personal life, enabling her to lead with integrity and heart in all that she does.Learn More about Kathleen C. Thompson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kathleen-thompson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

