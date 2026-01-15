Larson Skinner Adds Seasoned MLS and Brokerage Counsel as Real Estate Industry Evolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larson Skinner, PLLC , announced today that attorneys Christopher Osborn and Valentina Shenderovich have joined the firm to support its multiple listing service (MLS), association, and brokerage clients. Osborn joins Larson Skinner following his departure from a large national law firm, and Shenderovich, a longtime collaborator with the firm, is assuming a more integrated role in serving its clients.Osborn has spent decades advising MLSs, commercial and residential brokerages, and real estate buyers, sellers, and developers. As principal author of many of Washington’s leading residential and commercial real estate forms, he has helped MLSs modernize their policies, forms, and governance so they can adapt to change and continue to thrive.Shenderovich practices corporate and transactional law with an emphasis on data licensing, software and services agreements, and MLS and brokerage forms drafting. Drawing on nearly a decade as in-house counsel at a national real estate brokerage, she delivers sharp, business-savvy, and solution-driven legal advice. She began her legal career in commercial litigation at a large national law firm.“Chris has a long history of helping MLSs strategically evolve their forms, policies, and legal strategies” said Mitch Skinner, co-owner and managing member of Larson Skinner. “And Valentina brings the grounded, business-first perspective of someone who has built products and managed risk from inside a brokerage.”“Together, they add even more depth to how we can support MLSs, associations, and brokerages as the industry navigates rapid change” added Camille Beshara, Larson Skinner co-owner and member.“I’m looking forward to helping MLSs and brokerages navigate the next wave of change in our industry,” Osborn said. “Working alongside the Larson Skinner team lets us pair deep MLS history with practical, forward-looking solutions.”“My goal is always to connect sound legal advice to real business decisions and needs,” Shenderovich said. “Deepening my role with Larson Skinner lets me keep doing that at scale for MLSs, brokerages, and their partners as they grow and navigate a dynamic legal landscape.”* * *Larson Skinner, PLLC, is a Minnesota-based law firm serving real estate multiple listing services (MLSs), real estate trade associations, and real estate brokerages nationwide. The firm advises clients on complex legal and strategic issues in the modern residential real estate marketplace, including intellectual property, competition, technology, governance, and related litigation.

