Influential Women Recognize Charlotte Jones: A Trailblazer in Sports Officiating and Geographic Information Science

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished Mentor, Official, and GIS Professional Making Waves in Indianapolis and BeyondCharlotte Jones, an accomplished sports official and Geographic Information Science (GIS) professional, is setting new standards in both athletics and environmental science. With over 26 years of dedication as an independent contractor, Charlotte has made significant contributions to multiple sports while also excelling in GIS, creating a unique blend of expertise that is making a positive impact in her community and beyond.Currently serving as a USSF Soccer Mentor, Charlotte is deeply involved in grassroots referee development, providing essential guidance and technical feedback to aspiring officials during youth tournaments. Her commitment to fostering a positive environment for players, parents, and fellow officials has established her as a trusted figure in the world of sports officiating. Alongside her mentoring role, Charlotte officiates for NFHS basketball and IPS futsal leagues, showcasing her versatility and passion for athletics.Beyond her contributions to sports, Charlotte has a robust background in environmental and archaeological GIS. Her work with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Martin University has involved creating detailed maps for wetlands and archaeological sites, utilizing the powerful ArcGIS software. Her academic credentials are impressive, boasting a B.A. in Geography, an undergraduate GIS certificate, and a second B.A. in Archaeology, Latin, and Visualization from Indiana University Indianapolis. Charlotte’s proficiency in Ancient Latin further accentuates her diverse interests and dedication to continuous learning.Charlotte’s leadership and excellence have not gone unnoticed. In 2023, she was inducted into Marquis Who’s Who in America, solidifying her reputation as a leading figure in her field. Additionally, she received the High Honor for Academic Excellence Award from Indiana University in 2004, further illustrating her commitment to academic and professional excellence.Her commitment to service extends beyond her professional endeavors. Charlotte actively volunteers with Timmy Global Health, where she helps build homes for families in developing countries. This dedication to community service underscores her belief in giving back and making a difference in the lives of others.At the core of Charlotte’s success is her lifelong passion for soccer, which has profoundly shaped both her career and personal identity. Since completing her college education, she has devoted herself to officiating, ensuring that every match she oversees reflects her dedication to fairness, consistency, and enthusiasm. Charlotte firmly believes that sports should be both competitive and supportive, and she strives to create positive experiences for players and parents alike.Her academic background has equipped Charlotte with the discipline, critical thinking, and leadership skills necessary to excel in her diverse roles. The three degrees she earned from Indiana University have provided her with a strong foundation that supports her ability to tackle challenges thoughtfully while remaining confident in her expertise.Charlotte credits the best career advice she has ever received as the guiding principle to stick with what she does best. This philosophy has enabled her to cultivate a fulfilling career rooted in authenticity rather than comparison. By trusting her instincts and leaning into her strengths, Charlotte remains focused and resilient in navigating the demands of a competitive industry.To young women aspiring to enter her field, Charlotte offers vital encouragement: stay committed to what you love, and take every opportunity to be present, visible, and engaged. She emphasizes that networking and consistency are just as crucial as technical skills. Grounded by values such as staying active, enjoying music, and maintaining a healthy life balance, Charlotte exemplifies that sustainable success is achievable when passion and well-being go hand in hand.As she continues to make strides in both sports officiating and Geographic Information Science, Charlotte Jones remains a beacon of inspiration and leadership in Indianapolis, paving the way for future generations of female professionals in her fields.Learn More about Charlotte Marie Jones:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/charlotte-jones Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.