Bishop-Parker Foundation awards more than $4 million to 35 Organizations

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofits across Manatee County will strengthen housing opportunities, expand mental health services, protect local wildlife, and enhance educational programs thanks to more than $4.1 million in fall 2025 grants from Bishop-Parker Foundation Thirty-five organizations received funding to advance solutions to a wide range of challenges that partner organizations are working to address across Manatee County. This year’s awards support programs that increase access to essential services, invest in long-term community health, and fund projects that preserve and enhance the region’s natural and cultural assets.“Our fall 2025 grants focus on basic needs such as access to food and healthcare as well as efforts to improve the local environment through innovative projects,” said Wendy Deming, CEO of Bishop-Parker Foundation. “We’re also happy to continue Ned and Patty Bishop’s and Mary Parker’s advocacy for animal welfare through grants supporting the care of rescued animals, equine therapy horses, and the local brown pelican population.”One of the largest awards—a $1 million grant to Community Assisted and Supported Living (CASL)—will support its Legacy Village project, a $27 million inclusive housing and employment community in Bradenton. The four-story, 60-unit development will provide a “live, work, and play” environment designed to empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live with dignity, independence, and purpose.“Manatee County faces an acute shortage of affordable housing and limited opportunities for inclusive employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Scott Eller, CEO of CASL. “Legacy Village residents will receive person-centered planning, vocational assessments, life-skills training, and individualized employment plans through a partnership with Easterseals Southwest Florida. First-floor commercial tenants will provide jobs, training, or volunteer opportunities.”Animal welfare partners also received meaningful support this cycle. The Humane Society of Manatee County was awarded $160,000 for its Animal Wellness Project, which provides medical care for shelter animals, community-owned pets, feral cats, and animals served by other rescue groups.A $100,000 grant will support Harvest House in expanding its Wellness Within Reach initiative into Manatee County. The program removes barriers that prevent individuals in addiction recovery from accessing care by delivering free, weekly therapy sessions directly in supportive housing and recovery settings.“This program has already proven successful in Sarasota, and with Bishop-Parker Foundation’s support, we will bring this life-changing program to Manatee County,” said Dan Minor, CEO and president of Harvest House.Environmental and mobility improvements also received key support. Trust for Public Land was awarded $50,000 to support the creation of three Manatee County segments of the planned Florida Gulf Coast Trail, which will connect Manatee and Hillsborough counties, and create short, high-impact walking and biking routes serving the Palmetto and Parrish communities. These segments will serve more than 29,000 Manatee County residents within a 10-minute walk and more than 129,000 within a 10-minute bike ride, providing safe, free outdoor recreation and non- motorized transportation.In total, Bishop-Parker Foundation’s fall 2025 cycle awarded 35 grants totaling $4,165,500 to nonprofits focused on education, health, human services, animal welfare, and environmental stewardship in Manatee County:• $75,000 to Academy at Glengary for Academy at Bradenton: Launching Young Adults to Success• $50,000 to All Star Children’s Foundation for its Trauma-Informed Community-Based Learning Collaborative• $100,000 to Animal Rescue Coalition for veterinary care• $60,000 to The Center of Anna Maria Island for sports field repairs and improvements• $450,000 to The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature for ongoing manatee rehabilitation• $125,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County for mental health and wellness programming• $67,500 to Bring on the Ministry for Big WHEELS for Big IMPACT• $64,000 to Children’s Home Society of Florida for work in community partnership schools at Manatee and Daughtrey Elementary Schools• $1 million to Community Assisted and Supported Living for the Legacy Village project• $30,000 to Easterseals Southwest Florida for equine therapy and equine-assisted learning• $50,000 to Friends of the Pelicans to support the local brown pelican population• $45,000 to Good Neighbors for food security efforts• $40,000 to Hand Up to Victory for substance use recovery services• $100,000 to Harvest House for Wellness Within Reach expansion• $160,000 to Humane Society of Manatee County for the Animal Wellness Project• $30,000 to Manatee Children’s Services for Sustaining Safe Spaces• $100,000 to Manatee Community Foundation to support the ongoing partnership with Bishop- Parker Foundation• $80,000 to Manatee Literacy Council for the Staffed for Success initiative• $315,868 to Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee for expansion of the Food Bank of Manatee• $20,000 to FoodRecovery.org for services in Manatee County• $25,000 to Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s care advising and support• $43,000 to Oyster River Ecology for Manatee River oyster reef restoration• $25,000 to Rebuilding Together Greater Florida for owner-occupied rehab efforts• $20,000 to Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast for mental health workforce development and expanded access• $120,000 to SMART with HEART for care of equine therapy partners• $15,000 to Selah Freedom for anti-human trafficking efforts• $20,000 to Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary for veterinary care• $500,000 to State College of Florida Foundation for Phase 1 of the SCF Parrish campus• $29,000 to Suncoast Waterkeeper for waterway pollution prevention• $44,000 to Truly Valued for I AM Academy–Manatee• $50,000 to Trust for Public Land for Florida Gulf Coast Trail development in Manatee County• $147,132 to United Way Suncoast for childcare and financial wellness initiatives• $75,000 to Wildlife Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center• $40,000 to Women’s Resource Center for mental health and wellness services• $50,000 to YMCA of Southwest Florida for its scholarship programAbout Bishop-Parker FoundationInspired by the philanthropic legacies of our founders, the Bishop-Parker Foundation supports nonprofit and public partners who collaborate to advance the Manatee County community for current and future generations. For additional information, please visit www.BishopParkerFoundation.org

