Enamine's IDD Platform Boosts ABX-CRO's Translational Medicine Approach towards Imaging Agents and Radiopharmaceuticals

KYIV, UKRAINE, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABX-CRO and Enamine initiated their cooperation in 2024. Since then, Enamine supports ABX-CRO with its integrated competencies in biology, chemistry, and computational sciences through its research centers in Frankfurt/Germany, Kyiv/Ukraine, and Wroclaw/Poland. The initial relationship proved to be highly productive, securing innovation in short research cycles and utilizing resources at its highest return on investment. In consequence of this success, ABX-CRO and Enamine continue to deepen their relationship for the future.

Enamine’s profound knowledge of chemical space, namely with its REAL compounds, the world’s largest collection of make-on-demand small molecules that represents a significant fraction of such synthetically accessible chemical space. Its member molecules are REadily AccessibLe through validated parallel synthesis protocols using qualified in-stock building blocks.

In combination with its expanded capabilities in medicinal chemistry and computer-aided drug design, and its optimized research logistics, Enamine accomplishes design-make-test-analyze cycles of small molecules in drug discovery within days rather than weeks. Enamine Germany in Frankfurt enables support of rapid lead optimization and project management. Enamine's capabilities in biology, from hit identification, lead optimization, and translating into preclinical proof-of-concept studies, are critically supported by its biology research centers in Kyiv and Wroclaw through their high-throughput screening, in vitro ADME, and in vivo PK/Tox, and other biological capabilities.

𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐁𝐗-𝐂𝐑𝐎: "𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘎𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺, 𝘢𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘴 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘜𝘬𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘗𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥, 𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘬𝘦𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘉𝘟-𝘊𝘙𝘖. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘹𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘱𝘶𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭. 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘵, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘭. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘧𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘲𝘶𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 (𝘐𝘋𝘋) 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘨𝘶𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘱𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩 𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘷𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘴. 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦'𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘪𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘶𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘷𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘵𝘰𝘰."

𝐒𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐡𝐃, 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞: "𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘈𝘉𝘟-𝘊𝘙𝘖 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘢-𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘚𝘢𝘹𝘰𝘯𝘺, 𝘎𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘣𝘺 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨-𝘦𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘰𝘧-𝘰𝘧-𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘶𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘴. 𝘛𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳, 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘯, 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭, 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘰𝘧 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵-𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤 𝘧𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘉𝘟-𝘊𝘙𝘖, 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘯𝘶𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘺."



Company Summaries:

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐁𝐗-𝐂𝐑𝐎

ABX-CRO is specialised in the field of pre-clinical and clinical contract research involving functional imaging methodologies with emphasis on molecular imaging with PET and SPECT. Study design, placement, regulatory set-up, project management, clinical monitoring as well as technical quality assurance of imaging devices, collection, handling, analysis and reporting of image data is within the scope of its current activities, as well as the development of own pharmaceutical drug candidates.

For more information, please visit: www.abx-cro.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞

Enamine is the leading provider of chemical compounds and a scientifically driven, integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation for integrated discovery with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.5 million in stock) and building blocks (350,000 in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services in bioinformatics, biology, and chemistry to advance and accelerate the efforts in drug discovery.

For more information, please visit: enamine.net/



