Business Advisory Firm Is Transforming Cash Flow Trouble Into Business Wins

Newpoint Advisors Corporation Advises Multiple Growth-Stage Companies on Cash Flow Stabilization and Lender Strategy

We help leadership stabilize operations and preserve confidence, even in fast-changing times.” — Ken Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation.

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newpoint Advisors Corporation has recently advised multiple founder-led and growth-stage companies across the Midwest and Southeast on cash flow stabilization and lender communication strategies during periods of rapid change.Two Powerful ExamplesAmong the engagements was a Midwest-based professional services company specializing in usability testing, generating approximately $20 million in annual revenue. The company faced cash flow strain related to rapid growth and working capital demands. Newpoint developed short-term cash flow forecasts and supported lender communications, ultimately helping the company secure a loan extension that stabilized operations and preserved jobs.Newpoint also advised a Southeast-based eCommerce company with approximately $4 million in annual revenue that was struggling with inconsistent financial reporting and limited cash flow visibility. Through a focused advisory engagement, Newpoint helped management improve reporting accuracy, establish reliable forecasting, and restore stakeholder confidence.While operating in different industries, both companies faced similar challenges: limited financial visibility, increased lender scrutiny, and the need for immediate, actionable cash flow insights. Newpoint’s hands-on approach helped each organization regain control and continue operating through periods of uncertainty.“When cash flow is tight, and lenders are watching, quick, actionable insights make all the difference," said Ken Yager , President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation. "We help leadership stabilize operations and preserve confidence, even in fast-changing times."About Newpoint’s Cash Flow Coach ™ ServiceNewpoint’s Cash Flow Coach™ service helps companies gain clarity and control over their cash flow. A Cash Flow Coach™ works directly with management to develop customized cash flow plans, improve financial visibility, and ensure the business can make proactive decisions.Supported by Newpoint’s proven tools, including the Cash Flow Launcher™ 13-week cash flow model, the service enables companies to forecast revenue and expenses, measure liquidity gaps, and communicate effectively with lenders and stakeholders. By combining hands-on coaching with actionable financial modeling, Cash Flow Coach™ helps companies stabilize operations, preserve jobs, and make confident, strategic business decisions.About Newpoint Advisors CorporationNewpoint Advisors Corporation is a financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5-50MM. From the start, Newpoint built transparency into its methodology: fixed fees, visible scoring, and fact-based evaluations of company viability. Our structured methodology provides a tangible deliverable to assist in monitoring and predicting cash flows. We’re driven by satisfying client needs and working together to build a stronger community and economy.

