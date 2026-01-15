Workplace Injuries Surge 6.9% as 2.8 Million Workers Suffer On-the-Job Accidents

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As workplace injuries climb to alarming new heights, affecting 2.8 million American workers in 2020 alone, attorney Christopher J. Gorayeb is sounding the alarm on the ten most common (and most devastating) workplace injuries that are robbing workers of their health, livelihood, and future."Every day, I see the aftermath of preventable workplace tragedies," says Gorayeb , founder of Gorayeb & Associates . "Behind every statistic is a worker who went to their job expecting to provide for their family and came home unable to work, drowning in medical bills, and facing denial from the very employers who are supposed to protect them."The recent 6.9% surge in workplace injuries represents more than numbers—it reflects a systemic failure in workplace safety protocols and employer accountability. From catastrophic back injuries and traumatic head wounds to the insidious effects of toxic chemical exposure, workers across construction, manufacturing, and industrial sectors face daily threats to their well-being.According to Gorayeb's analysis, back injuries remain among the most debilitating workplace accidents, often resulting from improper lifting techniques or inadequate safety measures. These injuries can lead to fractured vertebrae, herniated discs, and in severe cases, permanent nerve damage or paralysis."What many workers don't understand is that their employer's denial of workers' compensation isn't the final word," Gorayeb explains. "When someone suffers a head injury, loses hearing from constant noise exposure, or develops chronic conditions from repetitive motion, they deserve full compensation; not bureaucratic roadblocks."Head injuries, particularly prevalent in construction and manufacturing, can result in thousands of dollars in medical expenses. Musculoskeletal injuries from repetitive motion affect workers across all industries, while traffic accidents involving work vehicles create life-altering disabilities for drivers and transportation workers."The most dangerous injury isn't always the most obvious one," warns Gorayeb. "Chemical exposure, toxic gas inhalation, and permanent hearing loss from loud noise. These injuries develop over time and can be just as devastating as a traumatic accident. But employers often treat them as less urgent or less compensable."Gorayeb emphasizes that workers injured on the job face a dual crisis: the immediate physical and psychological trauma of their injury, combined with the financial devastation of lost wages and mounting medical bills during recovery.About Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.Founded in 1981, Gorayeb & Associates, P.C. is one of New York's leading personal injury law firms, specializing in construction accident litigation. The firm has represented more than 12,000 injured workers and secured over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements. The firm provides bilingual legal services and free community education to immigrant and working-class communities across the five boroughs.Media Contact:

