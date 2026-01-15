Influential Women Recognize Debra Richards, M.Ed. ,for Pioneering the Future of Skilled Trades Education at MATC

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milwaukee’s Leading Educator and Tradeswoman Champions Women in the Mechanical TradesMilwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) proudly announces the achievements and ongoing contributions of Debra Richards, M.Ed., a seasoned educator, leader, and advocate for women in the skilled trades. With nearly 40 years of experience in the mechanical trades and a dedicated role as the Instructional Chair for Apprenticeship and HVAC/R at MATC, Debra has become a pivotal figure in shaping the future of technical education and empowering the next generation of trades professionals.Debra Richards began her career in the trades in 1986 as an apprentice steamfitter with Steamfitters Local 601. Her journey from apprentice to Journeyman Steamfitter exemplifies her commitment to continuous learning and leadership. Since joining MATC in 1997, she has significantly impacted the college’s apprenticeship programs, mentoring countless students and advocating for excellence in technical education.Holding a Master’s degree in Career and Technical Education from the University of Wisconsin–Stout with a perfect 4.0 GPA, Debra has coordinated HVAC Excellence Accreditation and co-chaired the development of innovative curriculum initiatives, such as the HVAC/R Boot Camp and Fast Forward programs. Her passion for student success is evident in her involvement in various committees focused on workforce readiness and career preparation.Beyond her teaching responsibilities, Debra actively participates in professional organizations, including the American Welding Society and the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society (RSES). Her dedication to the trades has been recognized through numerous accolades, including The Daily Reporter’s Women in Construction – Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025 and her selection as one of Milwaukee BizTimes’ Top 25 Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering.“Empowering others, especially women, to pursue rewarding careers in technical fields is my passion,” said Debra. “I believe that education and mentorship can change lives, and I am committed to helping students build meaningful, sustainable careers in the trades.”Debra’s impact extends beyond the classroom. She has witnessed significant transformations within the industry, from technological advancements to a gradual increase in women’s representation. As a trailblazer in a male-dominated field, she has always been a source of inspiration for her students, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, adaptability, and excellence.One of the most rewarding aspects of her career is witnessing her students’ success. “Seeing them advance to run job sites and provide for their families is incredibly fulfilling,” she shared. “When a former student recognized me years later and thanked me for my encouragement, it reaffirmed my purpose and passion for teaching.”Debra’s philosophy is rooted in the valuable lessons she learned from her father about hard work and problem-solving. She encourages young women entering the industry to face challenges head-on, resist intimidation, and trust that they belong in the trades. Her mentorship goes beyond technical skills; she instills leadership, pride in craftsmanship, and a commitment to lifelong learning in her students.Looking ahead, Debra acknowledges the challenges facing the skilled trades, particularly the declining interest among younger generations. However, she sees this as an opportunity to rebrand the trades as creative, stable, and rewarding career paths. “By championing education, mentorship, and visibility, we can inspire the next generation to embrace these essential careers,” she said.Debra Richards continues to lead by example, blending her technical expertise with a deep commitment to mentorship and education. Her journey is a powerful testament to the transformative power of doing what you love, and her dedication to empowering future trades professionals will leave a lasting impact on the industry.Learn More about Debra Richards:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/debra-richards Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

